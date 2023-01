© AFP via Getty Images



He was 95 years old.Benedict XVI died at 9:34 AM local time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City, where he resided following his resignation, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.Benedict XVI's body will lie in state at Saint Peter's Basilica beginning on Jan. 2.The funeral service for Pope Emeritus is scheduled to take place in St. Peter's Square on Jan. 5.Pope Francis will preside over the funeral."We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end."The German-born spiritual leader — born Joseph Ratzinger on 16 April 1927 in Bavaria — succeeded the sainted Pope John Paul II in 2005.As a quiet, unassuming intellectual who mostly stayed out of the limelight, Benedict didn't often comment on political issues, but will be remembered for his extensive writings and teachings about the love of God and the love of one's neighbor.The stolen documents uncovered power struggles inside the Vatican over its efforts to show greater financial transparency and comply with international norms to fight money laundering.A year after the scandal rocked the Holy See, Benedict, at the age of 85, stepped down.However, he said he had to step aside because his health prevented him from being of sound enough mind and body to lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics."In today's world, subject to so many rapid changes and shaken by questions of deep relevance for the life of faith, in order to govern the bark of St. Peter and proclaim the gospel, both strength of mind and body are necessary, " he said."Strength which in the last few months has deteriorated in me to the extent that I have had to recognize my incapacity to adequately fulfill the ministry entrusted to me."Everyone, even the Vatican's own spokesman, was taken aback by the announcement: the head of the church was quitting — the first since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.Following Benedict's shock resignation the pope emeritus spent the last years of his life in near seclusion at a Vatican City monastery, blind in his left eye and unable to walk unattended.He was succeeded by a charismatic Argentinian Cardinal who became Pope Francis.At the time of Benedict's election, he'd been a natural choice within the college of 115 cardinals who chose him, as the man who shared his predecessor John Paul II's traditionalist ideology, having served as his right-hand man for two decades.When he donned his robes on April 19, 2005, at the age of 78, he became the eldest pontiff to be elected since 1730.Born on Holy Saturday, April, 16, 1927 in the committed Catholic German village of Traunstein to a policeman father and hotel cook mother, Benedict was 6 when Adolf Hitler came to power.He was a 12-year-old student about to enter a seminary when Germany invaded Poland, igniting World War II.Both he and his brother Georg, also a priest, joined the German army and Benedict underwent basic infantry training in late 1944. He deserted when the country began to be invaded by Allied forces and ended up in an American POW camp for several weeks.After the war, he returned home and to the seminary, having been convinced that God "wanted something from me, something which could only be accomplished by becoming a priest." He was ordained in 1951.Soon, Benedict became known as one of the intellectual stars of the West German church and traveled to Rome in 1962 to serve as one of the young aides to Joseph Cardinal Frings of Cologne.The world was changing and student protests of the late 1960s were reverberating from Manhattan to Paris to the University of Tuebingen, where Benedict had a teaching post."He had big clashes with his most intimate students and assistants," Rev. Hans Kung recalled to The Post in 2005.A short time later, a deeply distraught Benedict moved to the more conservative University of Regensburg.Benedict's warning about the danger of abandoning traditional church views became familiar in Germany — and took on greater authority when he moved to Rome and his star began to rise.Benedict was appointed bishop of Munich in 1977 and elevated to cardinal three months later by Pope Paul VI.In Italy, Benedict struck up what would become a 40-year friendship with the archbishop of Krakow, Karol Cardinal Wojtyla — who was elected John Paul II in 1978.John Paul named him to head the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 1981 as guardian of church dogma, which he served in for nearly 25 years.In that role, he was also charged with investigating and policies surrounding sexual abuse.In that role, he led important changes to church law, such as the inclusion of crimes against children related to the Internet and a case-by-case basis for waving the statute of limitations.As pope emeritus, Benedict didn't comment on his successors' policies or any other scandals that arose, largely keeping to himself."He has successfully moved out of the spotlight and not tried to align himself with critics of Francis," Vogt said. "He sees this as a time of prayer and reflection."A report commissioned by a German archdioceses released in early 2020 found the former pontiff mishandled four abuse cases when he served as archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. Benedict denied wrong doing.It's still unclear how Benedict's shock resignation will affect the future of the church — but it was no doubt significant."It has shifted the understanding of what it means to be in that position, that it is something you can potentially leave," Vogt said.Cardinal Dolan believes the effect has been a "positive one.""The effect on the Church has been, I think, a positive one, in that it was such a display of humility; it's been a reminder to me that I should not be too attached to the things of this world," he said.Dolan, who was appointed Archbishop of New York in 2009 by Benedict described him as a "man of great faith, humble, warm, gentle, soft spoken."He was "someone who listened carefully, and was then able to quickly and accurately summarize and synthesize the various points of view expressed.""His legacy will almost certainly be as one of, if not the, pre-eminent theologians of the 20th and 21st Centuries," Dolan said.