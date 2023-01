© Cindy Ord/Getty Images



Walters notably created 'The View' talk show.Walters was a longtime ABC News anchor who also hosted the primetime show "20/20" and created the women's talk show "The View" in 1997.Walters was born September 25, 1929, in Boston, and soon after graduating from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., she took a job as a writer for CBS.Later, in 1974, she joined NBC's "Today" show as the first female host, after rising through the ranks at the peacock network, according to the New York Post's PageSix.Two years later, she joined ABC News, where she became the first female anchor of an evening news program and earned an unprecedented-for-the-time $1 million salary.Walters left the roundtable in 2014 but stayed on with "The View" as executive producer, according to the Post.In 2004, Walters reflected on her success, remarking that she never imagined becoming a star news anchor:"I never expected this," she said at the time. "I always thought I'd be a writer for television. I never even thought I'd be in front of a camera."Of her interview style, Walters remarked to the Associated Press in 2008,Speaking with the Los Angeles Times in 2013 about her retirement from journalism, Walters said she did not want to anchor another program or "climb another mountain.""I want to instead sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place," she told the paper.On Fox News' "Hannity" Friday, media critic Joe Concha reacted to Walters' death, saying the late journalist embodied the best of the profession."And then obviously she came up with the idea for "The View" back in the nineties. It's not the "View" that we watch today, obviously, but her idea at the time was an exchange of ideas and debate from all sides. And she will be missed."