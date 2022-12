© SOPA Images via Getty Images

While Vladimir Putin remains the convenient scapegoat

Leaving one third of citizens unable to "supply themselves."The Austrian defense minister has warned that Europeans could face blackouts that go on for days, leaving one-third of citizens unable to "supply themselves."Klaudia Tanner made the comments during an interview with German news outlet Die Welt."For Putin, hacking attacks on Western power supplies are a tool of hybrid warfare. We must not pretend that this is just a theory. We must be prepared for blackouts in Austria and Europe," she added.In Germany for example, the country only has three remaining operational nuclear power plants, with MPs even having to vote to extend their life span into 2023 after previous plans to shut them down.As we previously highlighted , Germans buying up electric heaters in anticipation of the gas supply being cut off is threatening to cause huge spikes in demand that could lead to widespread blackouts.Before winter began, cities across Germany announced they were planning to use sports arenas and exhibition halls as 'warm up spaces' to help freezing citizens who are unable to afford skyrocketing energy costs.Top Green Party official Winfried Kretschmann caused controversy earlier this year by suggesting Germans use washcloths instead of taking showers, as well as buying expensive eco-heating systems that are unaffordable for the average person.