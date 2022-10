Germans should stop whining and be prepared with sweaters and candles this winter in case of blackouts amid the energy crisis, according to politician Wolfgang Schäuble.In an interview on Tuesday with Bild-TV , the former finance minister and president of the German government saidhe told the news channel.European leaders have raised concerns about the possibility of power cuts this winter because of the squeeze in energy supplies.Schäuble told Bild-TV.The 80-year-oldsuch as soaring inflation and energy costs.Schäuble told Bild-TV.Russia continues to hold back natural gas supplies to Europe after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine. As a result of the shortages, energy prices have sky-rocketed, leaving some people struggling to afford food and other basic items.Meanwhile, some governments have introduced rules aimed to keep energy use to a minimum. For example, Germany banned heated swimming pools and Spain restricted heating to a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius in public buildings.