Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko has warned there may be a partial evacuation of the Ukrainian capital, as the authorities expect more blackouts well into next year. Over the past several weeks, Russian missile strikes have significantly battered the country's power grid.In an interview with media outlet RBK-Ukraine published on Monday, Klitschko said that following the latest Russian missile strikes on Wednesday, the Kiev authorities managed to restore water supplies and ensure that all residential buildings were being heated by Saturday morning.However, despite the authorities' efforts to prevent a massive, city-wide power outage, the city is "preparing for various scenarios."When asked by journalists to comment on reports in the German media about evacuation contingency plans, Klitschko replied: "I don't rule out the worst scenario. There won't be a complete evacuation - maybe a partial one, butThe mayor, however,Klitschko also acknowledged that while the authorities in Kiev hope to restore damaged energy infrastructure in a matter of weeks with the help of Western equipment, "we should be prepared for the fact that outages could continue until the spring."Last Wednesday,Nebenzia claimed that the buildingRussian officials have made similar claims before, suggesting that it was mostly faulty Ukrainian air defense missiles that caused civilian casualties.Following the latest round of aerial bombardment in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry insisted that it had not struck any targets in Kiev.The Kremlin stated that Russian forces only hit targets that are connected with Ukraine's military capabilities.