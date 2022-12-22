Society's Child
Prominent "non-binary queer" NYC artist, charged with child pornography and trying to have sex with a nine year old boy
The Daily Mail
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 17:59 UTC
Efrem Zelony-Mindell, 35, was booked by the US District Attorney's Office for attempted enticement of a child, as well as possession and distribution of child pornography - which are all felonies.
In the messages, prosecutors wrote that Mindell attempted to arrange to meet the boy, making it clear, 'in graphic and unambiguous terms, his desire to engage in sexual activity with minor children.' The suspect was also under the pretense the child would be drugged ahead of the encounter.
Zelony-Mindell, a renowned figure in the New York art sector, faces life in prison if convicted on the enticement charge, and a further 20 years for each child porn offense - to which officials say the artist has already confessed.
Addressing the once-respected artist's arrest over the weekend, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, described how Zelony-Mindell first came under his office's radar last April.
The federal prosecutor said Zelony-Mindell contacted the undercover agent, who was working for the FBI, believing he was the father of the young boy. They allegedly tried to arrange to have anal intercourse with the child through his father.
On Friday, on a street corner in Manhattan, Zelony-Mindell met up with the undercover agent, Williams said, with the expectation that he would take them to meet the young boy and sexually assault him while he was partially drugged.
Other damning media sent by Zelony-Mindell - who used the alias of Evan Smith during his talks with the agent - included an image of 'an approximately four-year-old boy being forced to perform oral sex on an adult male,' and a second image that 'depicted an adult male restraining an approximately 12-year-old boy whose penis and anus were exposed.'
Shortly before the arrest, officials said that Zelony-Mindell met with another agent in a lower Manhattan at a coffee shop between Greenwich Street and Hudson Street, before going to the apartment where agents said the child was located.
Zelony-Mindell then met with the other agent outside shortly after, at which point the art expert - who has given lectures at schools across the country and has written about art and photography for publications like the Huffington Post and Vice - was apprehended.
'The protection of children from predation remains of critical importance to this Office, and we will continue to use our resources and work with our law enforcement partners to bring offenders to justice.'
FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll further chided the suspect - who once wrote a story promoting the 'iconic' photography of an underage prostitute in Seattle.
'As alleged, Mr. Zelony-Mindell's actions are nearly unfathomable,' said FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll.
A 2011 graduate of the Big Apple's illustrious School of Visual Arts in photography and painting, Zelony-Mindell has also led activism efforts championing under-recognized LGBTQ+ photographers in the New York area.
Zelony-Mindell's social media accounts, meanwhile, are riddled with suggestive art work and language - with the artist recently sharing one piece that depicts two men with a wire hanger protruding from both of their anuses.
Zelony-Mindell did not respond to requests for comment.
