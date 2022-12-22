On Friday, on a street corner in Manhattan, Zelony-Mindell met up with the undercover agent, Williams said, with the expectation that he would take them to meet the young boy and sexually assault him while he was partially drugged.

A prominent artist who identifies as 'non-binary queer' was arrested by federal agents Friday for trying to arrange anal intercourse with a nine-year-old boy in New York.Agents say that Mindell, who uses they/them pronouns, came under investigation after messaging an undercover agent who posed as the father of the Manhattan minor on an encrypted messaging service in April.Addressing the once-respected artist's arrest over the weekend, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, described how Zelony-Mindell first came under his office's radar last April.The federal prosecutor said Zelony-Mindell contacted the undercover agent, who was working for the FBI, believing he was the father of the young boy.Instead, federal agents overseeing the sting arrested Zelony-Mindell, who they subsequently charged with possessing and distributing child porn based on images and videos what were sent to the agent during their digital correspondence.Other damning media sent by Zelony-Mindell - who used the alias of Evan Smith during his talks with the agent -According to court documents filed with the Southern District of New York, Zelony-Mindell waived their Miranda rights, agreed to talk to law enforcement, and admitted during an interview to possessing and distributing child pornography.Shortly before the arrest, officials said that Zelony-Mindell met with another agent in a lower Manhattan at a coffee shop between Greenwich Street and Hudson Street, before going to the apartment where agents said the child was located.Zelony-Mindell then met with the other agent outside shortly after, at which point the art expert - who has given lectures at schools across the country and has written about art and photography for publications like the Huffington Post and Vice - was apprehended.US attorney Williams in a statement of the bureau's months-long operation: 'Zelony-Mindell allegedly attempted to engage in sexual activity with a nine-year-old boy.'The protection of children from predation remains of critical importance to this Office, and we will continue to use our resources and work with our law enforcement partners to bring offenders to justice.'FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll further chided the suspect - who once wrote a story promoting the 'iconic' photography of an underage prostitute in Seattle.'As alleged, Mr. Zelony-Mindell's actions are nearly unfathomable,' said FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll.'Today's action should serve as a reminder to anyone who seeks to prey on children - the FBI Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively pursue you and hold you accountable.'Zelony-Mindell's social media accounts, meanwhile, are riddled with suggestive art work and language - with the artist recently sharing one piece that depicts two men with a wire hanger protruding from both of their anuses.'Just because I have esoteric thoughts and interests does not make me a pervert,' one meme shared by the artist - whose work often features the male form - read.Zelony-Mindell did not respond to requests for comment.