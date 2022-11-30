We know that predatory men will use any tool at their disposal to access victims,

A pedophile adopted a transgender identity and was consequently able to befriend, groom, sexually assault and impregnate a 14-year-old girl in England.According to the Daily Mail Orton has now begun a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being found guilty of two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15."This is the type of tragedy that gender-critical women are worried about," women's rights campaigner Caroline Fiske told the MailOnline. "There is a risk that boundaries are lowered in an attempt to 'be kind' but sex matters."A source with knowledge of the case reportedly told the Daily Mail that theDuring the trial that took place last week, Leicester Crown Court heard that Orton, who went by the name of Danielle Rose Gemini at the time of the crime, had befriended the victim's family prior to grooming and abusing her.Orton was arrested after the girl's parents became suspicious of their daughter's relationship with the trans-identified male."You are a self-pitying and self-obsessed individual who shows no detectable empathy and not a shred of remorse for your actions," Judge Timothy Spencer KC said to Orton in court. "Those actions have destroyed a mother and daughter relationship at a time when they should have been close, caused devastation to the wider family and taken away the teenaged years of a child that can never be re-lived."Orton was charged as a male and referred to with male pronouns throughout the trial." Standing for Women founder Kellie-Jay Keen told the Daily Mail. ""Orton used the victim's vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim but also her parents who believed Orton was a genuine friend," Detective Constable Sarah Le Boutillier of Leicestershire Police told the Daily Mail. ""This was a complex and lengthy investigation; the initial report was made to the police more than two years ago," Le Boutillier went on. "The victim's parents refused to accept her initial explanations and persevered with their concerns. We are pleased the victim found the courage to eventually talk about what she had been through and recognized she was a victim and that Orton's actions were not that of a friend.""We hope the verdict and sentence now help the victim to come to terms with what happened and try and put that time behind her, and also reassures her parents that they did the right thing by coming forward," concluded Le Boutillier. "We would like to reassure anyone who may be in a similar situation to report their concerns, as they will be heard and we will help them through the process.