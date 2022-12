Ignored the opinion of the President

Ukraine is not an ally, and the EU government has the most mediocre politicians

Croatia was breathing normally until President returned from Chile

In Croatia,The publication explains that Parliament tried to circumvent the decision of the"The vote in Parliament took place after the President of Croatia had previously refused to sign the proposal, saying- says the publication.It is noted that in order to approve participation in the mission, it was necessary to gain two-thirds of the votes, however, out of 151 deputies, only 97 supported the decision while the rest abstained or did not take part in the voting.The voting was rather harshly commented on by the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, who at the same time criticized the Prime Minister Andrey Plenkovich, the initiator of this vote to Parliament.In particular, speaking on 20 December in Zagreb at events marking the 31st anniversary of the Croatian Military Academy, the Head of State stated that Kyiv is not an ally of Zagreb, and suggested that the prime minister go to fight in Ukraine himself, пишет Croatian edition of Index.hr.Firstly, Minister Gordan Grlich Radman went to Brussels on the orders of Andrei Plenkovich, staged a miniature where he accepted an obligation from the core of national security and defense without the consent of the President of the Republic of Croatia, which is unconstitutional. Then the Government did not contact me, which was stated in our answer - that they should contact us by constitutional means. It was also stated that I had certain thoughts, caution, and that it was okay to talk about it, butAccording to the Croatian President, Plenkevich did it "for your ass" before "the most incompetent generation of politicians", so Milanovic called the leadership of the European Union.. For me, the most important thing is the assessment of the opportunistic national interests of Croatia ... Who is there looking at us? We also look at you, at your ideological path.Milanovic said to the prime minister.When asked if Croatia should remain among the five countries who do not want to participate in the EU mission with the other 22 member states who are participating, Milanovic replied: "Absolutely should", arguing thatThe President also expressed doubt that the Croatian military could teach the Ukrainians something, and said that after the New Year he would tell more about the problem of armaments in Croatia.he said.In turn, the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrey Plenkovich responded to the President of the country, calling him a "Putinophile" and noting that it was better in Croatia while Milanovic was in Chile, another Croatian publication writes Jutarnji. "Things are clear, it couldn't be any clearer. Croatia was breathing normally until he [the President] returned from Chile and started polluting public space, again, it's the same repertoire. Milanovic is a putinophile, a man who said he didn't want Croatia participated in the EU mission to help Ukraine, and it is now clear even to these political dwarfs who were not in favor. He pretends that he is not the president of an EU country., this leads us to foreign policy isolation." said the prime minister of Croatia.Earlier we wrote about which countries were training the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , as well as detailed about the EU mission, which officially started at the end of November.