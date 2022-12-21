Comment: This translated article has been edited for clarity.
In Croatia, Parliament voted against participation in the EU mission for the training of the Ukrainian military.
Ignored the opinion of the President
The publication explains that Parliament tried to circumvent the decision of the President Zoran Milanovic who did not previously support the mission. In his opinion, Croatia should offer Ukraine only humanitarian aid.
"The vote in Parliament took place after the President of Croatia had previously refused to sign the proposal, saying it was not in line with the Constitution," - says the publication.
It is noted that in order to approve participation in the mission, it was necessary to gain two-thirds of the votes, however, out of 151 deputies, only 97 supported the decision while the rest abstained or did not take part in the voting.
The voting was rather harshly commented on by the President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, who at the same time criticized the Prime Minister Andrey Plenkovich, the initiator of this vote to Parliament.
Ukraine is not an ally, and the EU government has the most mediocre politicians
In particular, speaking on 20 December in Zagreb at events marking the 31st anniversary of the Croatian Military Academy, the Head of State stated that Kyiv is not an ally of Zagreb, and suggested that the prime minister go to fight in Ukraine himself, пишет Croatian edition of Index.hr.
"This government continues to destroy the Constitution. Firstly, Minister Gordan Grlich Radman went to Brussels on the orders of Andrei Plenkovich, staged a miniature where he accepted an obligation from the core of national security and defense without the consent of the President of the Republic of Croatia, which is unconstitutional. Then the Government did not contact me, which was stated in our answer - that they should contact us by constitutional means. It was also stated that I had certain thoughts, caution, and that it was okay to talk about it, but in the manner of a sociopath, Plenkovic pushed it into Parliament with moral blackmail."Milanovic said.
According to the Croatian President, Plenkevich did it "for your ass" before "the most incompetent generation of politicians", so Milanovic called the leadership of the European Union.
"We are being watched by the Plenkovic bosses from Brussels, the most incompetent generation of politicians in history. People who are absolutely unaware of the consequences of what they are doing and what happened before. For me, the most important thing is the assessment of the opportunistic national interests of Croatia ... Who is there looking at us? We also look at you, at your ideological path. You keep teaching us about morals, but you yourself have no morals. So go to Ukraine and fight" Milanovic said to the prime minister.
When asked if Croatia should remain among the five countries who do not want to participate in the EU mission with the other 22 member states who are participating, Milanovic replied: "Absolutely should", arguing that "Ukraine is not an ally. They are trying to make us by force. They cynically give us the status of a candidate for the EU."
The President also expressed doubt that the Croatian military could teach the Ukrainians something, and said that after the New Year he would tell more about the problem of armaments in Croatia.
"This is my constitutional duty. I was silent for months, I wrote secretly to the prime minister because I thought that this should not be made public, but now that I see the Germans and the French talking about such things from their point of view, then we we will also talk about what weapons Croatia has, what is the situation in Croatian warehouses" he said.
Croatia was breathing normally until President returned from Chile
In turn, the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrey Plenkovich responded to the President of the country, calling him a "Putinophile" and noting that it was better in Croatia while Milanovic was in Chile, another Croatian publication writes Jutarnji.
"Things are clear, it couldn't be any clearer. Croatia was breathing normally until he [the President] returned from Chile and started polluting public space, again, it's the same repertoire. Milanovic is a putinophile, a man who said he didn't want Croatia participated in the EU mission to help Ukraine, and it is now clear even to these political dwarfs who were not in favor. He pretends that he is not the president of an EU country. He behaves as if Croatia should be non-aligned, this leads us to foreign policy isolation." said the prime minister of Croatia.
Earlier we wrote about which countries were training the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as detailed about the EU mission, which officially started at the end of November.
Comment: Andrew Korybko provides some context for the political situation in Croatia in his January 2022 article What explains the Croatian President's criticism of NATO's anti-Russian policies? See also: