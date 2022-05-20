Croatian President Zoran Milanovic plans to instruct the country's permanent representative to NATO to block the accession of Finland and Sweden to the US-led organization, he said on Wednesday."I have said before, Croats in Bosnia are more important to me than the entire Russian-Finnish border," Milanovic said.Stockholm and Helsinki formally broke with their history of neutrality on May 15 and applied for NATO membership. However, the acceptance of new countries to the bloc requires the unanimous consent of all members."Turkey will certainly not budge before it gets what it wants," the Croat president said.Milanovic's latest comments have placed more strain on his already-fraught relationship with the government of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, whom he has accused of failing to stand up for Croatian interests, local news outlet N1 reported.Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman told state radio on Wednesday that Croatia's permanent NATO representative Mario Nobilo has already been told to "to approve Finland and Sweden's membership application" and "will be given power of attorney to sign a protocol that will follow in the next few days."Croatia's parliament is "absolutely certain" to ratify the agreement, Grlic-Radman added.