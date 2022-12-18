On Thursday, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joined Karine Jean-Pierre in encouraging Americans to get their updated vaccine as the winter holidays draw near.Jha suggested that nearly all COVID deaths in the U.S. could be prevented if everyone received the updated vaccine and followed the prescribed course of treatment."So far nationally in our analysis of the data, death numbers are just beginning to rise," said Jha during the press briefing."We obviously want to make sure that does not go any further. We know we can prevent nearly every death from COVID if people get their updated vaccines and people get treated. So we continue to press that message."Watch the video:Jha went on to say, "The most important thing Americans can do is to go get their updated COVID-19 vaccine right away."Watch the video below:There is not evidence to support this.According to Washington Post,Based on past figures and the current trends, we can reasonably estimate that the number of vaccinated/boosted COVID-19 deaths will only rise.. At the time of the official approvals, both Pfizer and Moderna hadn't submitted any type of long-term numbers on effectiveness. Their trials were polluted with the unblinding of participants and their safety studies are "ongoing."Indeed, it is the pandemic of the vaccinated.As seen by a 7-day moving average from October 9-15, 2022, the positive rate by vaccination status shows that the unvaccinated group had only 19.5%.Now, we're seeing efficacy numbers plummet within months of vaccination.The boosters? They're to the benefit of the medical establishment and the pharmaceutical companies, as they mask the true problems with the two-shot vaccines.