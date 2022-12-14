In other words, the benefits of the vaccine are close to non-existent.

They're not rigorous, they're not independent, they are selective, and they withhold data.

In other words, the public relations machinery of Big Pharma excels in subterfuge and engages in smearing and de-platforming those who call out its manipulations.

As the data clearly shows to anyone who wants to look at it, the mRNA vaccines are not safe, not effective and not necessary.