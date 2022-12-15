Legendary forecaster Joe Bastardi writes on Twitter: (and provides graphics to back it up)
Coldest Christmas with most widespread snow over since 2000 IMO.This is what the most reliable forecast model (ECMWF) shows for surface temperature on Christmas Day:
GEFS Christmas temp anomalies vs 2000, and ensemble snow before that.
Impressive for an ensemble that far out.
adds:
Euro control run with an I-10 snow next week. Has not snowed before Christmas since 2004 in these areas (Widespread coastal Texas White Christmas)
The reliance on mainstream Media to be a reliable source of weather forecasting is now in question, for forecasting is vital for individuals to make appropriate decisions.
2023 WILL UNLEASH DEVASTATING WEATHER.
The writing is again on the wall, it's time folk were told the truth, so that they can prepare appropriately.