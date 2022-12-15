A loader on Friday digs out a parking lot in Hamburg, New York, after an intense lake effect snow storm dumped several feet of snow around Buffalo and surrounding suburbs.
Snow as far south as Louisiana and Houston Texas.

Legendary forecaster Joe Bastardi writes on Twitter: (and provides graphics to back it up)
Coldest Christmas with most widespread snow over since 2000 IMO.

GEFS Christmas temp anomalies vs 2000, and ensemble snow before that.

Impressive for an ensemble that far out.
This is what the most reliable forecast model (ECMWF) shows for surface temperature on Christmas Day:
december forecast 2022 record cold
Here is the Climatology:
record cold december 2022 forecast
And here is what the forecast model GFS shows for snow on Christmas Day - snow as far south as Louisana and Houston Texas:
heavy snow forecast great plains northeast US
He adds:
Euro control run with an I-10 snow next week. Has not snowed before Christmas since 2004 in these areas (Widespread coastal Texas White Christmas)
heavy snow forecase I-10 texas louisiana december 2022