"As Twitter moves into a new phase, we are reevaluating how best to bring external insights into our product and policy development work. As part of this process, we have decided that the Trust and Safety Council is not the best structure to do this. We are grateful for your engagement, advice and collaboration in recent years and wish you every success in the future."

"it is clear from research evidence that, contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter's users are on the decline."

Twitter announced late Monday that it has disbanded the company's Trust and Safety Council, a board of experts that advised the platform on the "safety" of certain content, following concerns over child exploitation.The company wrote in an email to board members:The move comes just days after three members of the board announced their resignation from the positions saying in a press release thatTwitter's Trust And Safety Council consisted of "a group of independent expert organizations from around the world" which advised on "issues critical to the health of the public conversation," according to a now deleted page. The announcement came less than an hour before members of the council were expected to meet with top Twitter executives for an online meeting to discuss recent developments at the company, the Washington Post reported has come under fire in recent days for resurfaced comments he made about sex and children,Roth also wrote a dissertation for his PhD education at the University of Pennsylvania in which he appeared to argue that children should be able to access adult internet services, according to a tweet by Musk. Musk made the comments in response to a tweet from human trafficking survivor and awareness advocate Eliza Bleu pointing out the 2010 tweet from Roth about whether students can "meaningfully consent" to sex with teachers.Recent reports show thataccording to internal communications obtained by journalist Matt Taibbi.