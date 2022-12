© NASA Goddard



"It poses significant challenges to prevalent dynamo theories of the solar cycle."

So you thought you knew the solar cycle? Think again. A new paper published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences confirms that there is more to solar activity than the well-known 11-year sunspot cycle. Data from Stanford University's Wilcox Solar Observatory (WSO)"We call it 'the Extended Solar Cycle,'" says lead author Scott McIntosh of NCAR. "There are two overlapping patterns of activity on the sun,Solar physicists have long suspected this might be true. References to. A figure from the new Frontiers paper seems to clinch the case:The top panel shows sunspot counts since 1976. The curve goes up and down every 11 years, which explains why everyone thinks the solar cycle is 11 years long. The bottom panel shows what's really going on."The red and blue colors represent magnetic fields on the surface of the sun," explains Phil Scherrer of Stanford University, a co-author of the paper who works closely with data from the Wilcox Solar Observatory. "We have been monitoring these fields since 1976, gathering a unique long-term record of the sun's magnetism."Wilcox data show not one but two co-existing patterns of activity.Imagine a group of children singing "Row, row, row your boat." Half of the kids start first; the other half start 5 syllables later. The sun is doing the same thing with its magnetic fields, exceptIn the zoomed-in image, above, two representative cycles are labeled "1" and "2".11 years vs. 17 years. 1 cycle vs. 2 cycles. What difference does it make?"The Extended Solar Cycle may be telling us something crucial about what's happening deep inside the sun where sunspot magnetic fields are generated," says McIntosh.Want to learn more? Milestone references in the development of the Extended Solar Cycle paradigm include Martin & Harvey (1979), Wilson et al (1988), Srivastava et al (2018).