Chinese President Xi Jinping says Beijing firmly supports the Palestinian nation's just cause aimed at restoration of their legitimate national rights, as Palestinians have been struggling against the occupying Israeli regime for decades.Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Thursday on the sidelines of the first China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six-member Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).Xi highlighted that China and Palestine have maintained a long-standing friendship, and that they have trusted and supported each other for over half a century."China and Palestine enjoy a time-honored friendship and the friendship between our peoples is deeply rooted in our hearts.For his part, Abbas thanked China for its unwavering support to Palestinian people."We firmly support the one-China principle and believe that China's position on all international occasions is just. Therefore, we are ready to stand firmly with China on all issues. This is beyond doubt," the Palestinian president said.that is mainly focused on energy ties as Beijing seeks to further boost its economy, and Saudi Arabia looks to expand its alliances with the East, amid rising tensions with the United States.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati have also taken part.