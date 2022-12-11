trump twitter yoel roth new york post
© Fox Business
President Donald Trump in the Oval office in May of 2020
A 2020 video of then-President Donald Trump has resurfaced, showing him calling out Twitter's then-censorship czar, Yoel Roth, for attaching warning labels to his tweets on election integrity and potential fraud through the use of mail-in balloting.

"This is the arbiter... this guy," Trump said on May 28, 2020 to the press in the Oval Office while holding up a copy of the New York Post with Roth's face on the cover. "He's the arbiter of what's supposed to go on Twitter."

"He thought he'd use CNN as a guide... CNN, which is fake news... His name is Yoel Roth, and he's the one that said that mail-in balloting - no fraud? No fraud, really?," Trump continued.

"Why don't you take a look all over the country, there's cases all over the country. If we went to mail-in balloting, our election, all over the world, would look [like] a total joke," he added.


"Ministry of Tweet," the cover reads. "Meet one of Twitter's 'neutral' fact-checkers meant to police Trump."

Earlier that week, Twitter attached warning links to two of the president's posts claiming that mail-in voting would result in a "rigged election."

"Get the facts about mail-in ballots," the label read, including a link to an article disputing that mail-in voting would allow for election fraud.

At the time, Roth, who directed the team that was responsible for developing and enforcing Twitter's rules, was facing criticism for previous tweets being resurfaced. In what 2017 post, Roth referred to Trump's team as "ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE."

The Post's story dove into Roth's hypocrisy, as he shared some less-than-tasteful opinions about conservatives on Twitter while censoring his political enemies, as Bari Weiss reported on Thursday

On Election Day in 2016, Roth mocked Trump and his supporters, writing, "I'm just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason."

Roth quit Twitter last month after the platform was acquired by tech mogul Elon Musk.

After sharing his stance on mail-in voting, the former president again held up the cover of the newspaper to show Roth.

"So here's your man," he said to reporters.

On Sunday, Jack Posobiec tweeted, "If only there had been some warning signs about Yoel Roth" and showed a screenshot of Roth asking, "Can high school students ever meaningfully consent to sex with their teachers?"