Lt. Col. Shilling seems to imply Angela Reading has endangered the entire community by being a concerned parent/whistle blower and informing parents as to what is being displayed in the entranceway of the elementary school. Many parents, who have learned about the inappropriate posters created by the 4th - 6th graders, have posted to Facebook because it is so alarming.



How much influence does the Joint Military base have over the local police in North Hanover? How closely are they working together to investigate citizens that use their freedom of speech? And what would possess the Lt. Colonel to reveal the grade/classroom of Angela's minor child on Facebook if he is busy keeping the community "safe"?

Angela Reading informed other parents of children at the North Hanover Township Elementary School District on Facebook that kids grade 4 and up were being instructed by their teachers to research "pansexuality" and other gender-related topics.They were also instructed to produce LGBTQ+ posters.The Substack page details:As Carlson pointed out on his nightly show, the "military base is not a 'law enforcement agency'" and has no business policing the views of individual Americans.