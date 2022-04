© screenshot



"Apple executives have encouraged other large companies to publicly oppose the legislation, arguing that it promotes discrimination and threatens to harm LGBTQ youth."

Apple wields its lobbying might against LGBTQ laws



Apple is quietly mobilizing its vast resources to lobby against anti-LGBTQ legislation proliferating across the country — an unusual push by one of the world's most valuable companies into a consequential political debate.



The company, whose CEO, Tim Cook, is the nation's most visible gay executive, has deployed its lobbyists to oppose legislation that limits protections for trans and gay people or their families in Iowa, Florida, Texas and at least six other states.



Apple's communications, government affairs and legal offices have also opposed some of the bills, working with policymakers and advocacy groups to plot out strategies and filing court briefs in cases involving LGBTQ rights. And the company is leading part of the broader corporate pushback against the bills — Apple executives have encouraged other large companies to publicly oppose the legislation, arguing that it promotes discrimination and threatens to harm LGBTQ youth.



"It's not just states where they have a headquarters," said Jay Brown, the senior vice president of programs, research and training at the LGBTQ rights organization Human Rights Campaign. "It's states where their customers are, which is all across the country. It is significant in terms of staff time and resources."

Much like Disney and framing this as standing up for LGBT rightsNote the way the subject is framed in this Politico report by Emily Birnbaum:It's as dishonest as the "don't say gay" talking point adopted by Democrats and the media.For decades, corporate America has enjoyed the support of Republicans and conservatives. That is about to change significantly.