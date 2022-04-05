"Apple executives have encouraged other large companies to publicly oppose the legislation, arguing that it promotes discrimination and threatens to harm LGBTQ youth."Apple is quietly engaging lobbyists in multiple states to stop parental rights bills like the one that just passed in Florida.
Much like Disney, Apple is getting involved in woke politics and framing this as standing up for LGBT rights when that's not what's happening at all.
Note the way the subject is framed in this Politico report by Emily Birnbaum:
Apple wields its lobbying might against LGBTQ lawsNote: "anti-LGBTQ legislation." That's not what this is about at all. It's as dishonest as the "don't say gay" talking point adopted by Democrats and the media.
Apple is quietly mobilizing its vast resources to lobby against anti-LGBTQ legislation proliferating across the country — an unusual push by one of the world's most valuable companies into a consequential political debate.
The company, whose CEO, Tim Cook, is the nation's most visible gay executive, has deployed its lobbyists to oppose legislation that limits protections for trans and gay people or their families in Iowa, Florida, Texas and at least six other states.
Apple's communications, government affairs and legal offices have also opposed some of the bills, working with policymakers and advocacy groups to plot out strategies and filing court briefs in cases involving LGBTQ rights. And the company is leading part of the broader corporate pushback against the bills — Apple executives have encouraged other large companies to publicly oppose the legislation, arguing that it promotes discrimination and threatens to harm LGBTQ youth.
"It's not just states where they have a headquarters," said Jay Brown, the senior vice president of programs, research and training at the LGBTQ rights organization Human Rights Campaign. "It's states where their customers are, which is all across the country. It is significant in terms of staff time and resources."
People are noting a few other problems for Apple:
Laura Ingraham made a good point about this last night:
For decades, corporate America has enjoyed the support of Republicans and conservatives. That is about to change significantly.
Comment: Two claps for Ingraham.
Comment: Is it Apple's place to lobby civil rights issues and to choose political sides? Since when has selling products become the gateway for peddling influence?