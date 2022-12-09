A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating likely dozens of enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence.Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker "La Barbie," and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico's most ruthless underworld groups.Valdez-Villareal grew up in Laredo, Texas, and was given his nickname from a high school football coach because his blue eyes and light complexion made him look like a Ken doll, according to a report."We called him Ken Doll, mostly because his hair was blond and kinky like the doll's," a friend from United High School told Rolling Stone in 2011. "The coach upped the ante to Barbie, and it took off like wildfire."Fond of designer clothes and expensive watches, Valdez-Villareal eluded authorities for years despite bounties that totaled in the millions of dollars. After the December 2009 death of cartel leader Arturo Beltran-Leyva, La Barbie launched a brutal battle for control of the Beltran-Leyva cartel.La Barbie moved to Mexico in the 1990s after being charged in the US with dealing marijuana, according to reports. He soon became one of the ruthless underworld enforcers in the battles between drug traffickers that left hundreds dead in Mexico.When working for the Sinaloa Cartel, Valdez-Villareal was asked by El Chapo to help bribe Mexican prison employees to get long johns to the cartel leader's son. When two men took the bribe but asked for $500,000 rather than the original $100,000 fee, La Barbie ratted them out — leading to their torturous deaths.Valdez-Villareal was indicted in the US in 2010 and extradited to the US five years later, where he was found guilty of drug trafficking and money laundering.Some experts on the Mexican cartels say that Valdez-Villareal could have made a deal with federal authorities.A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons refused to say why Valdez-Villareal was no longer in federal custody, but told The Post that there could be many reasons. Inmates can be temporarily removed from the site if they are undergoing court hearings, medical treatments or unspecified "other reasons.""We do not provide specific information on the status of inmates who are not in the custody of the BOP for safety, security or privacy reasons," the spokesman told The Post.