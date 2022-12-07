© Territorial defense HQ of the Donetsk People’s Republic / Telegram



"Thanks to the timely activation of the warning system, there were no casualties. However, a gas line was hit. Moreover, power supply was disrupted in almost the entire village. According to preliminary data, some 20 private houses were damaged: facades, roofs were hit by shrapnel, windows were broken," Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt said in a Telegram post, sharing images from the scene.

Kiev's troops targeted residential areas of Donetsk with NATO-caliber artillery, the territorial defense HQ has said.The attacks targeted residential areas of the city, with at least three buildings damaged, according to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) mission, which monitors what it alleges are Ukrainian "war crimes." The shelling primarily hit the Kiev district in the north of the city, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) reported.The Ukrainian forces used Grad BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, as well as artillery pieces of Soviet 152mm and NATO 155mm calibers during the attack. Apart from four fatalities, four other civilians were injured, the territorial defense has said.Separately, Kiev's forces subjected the village of Tetkino, located in Russia's Kursk Region, to shelling. The settlement was hit by more than 20 projectiles that came from the Ukrainian side of the border. Despite material damage having been inflicted, no one was injured in the attack, according to the regional authorities.This fall, the two republics, along with Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, formally joined Russia after overwhelmingly supporting unification during referendums.