City officials are continuing to 'Defund the Police' even though crime levels have risen in the wake of 2020's Black Lives Matter protests.Seattle City Council voted this week to permanently remove 80 Seattle police positions despite critically low staffing levels and a record-breaking increase in homicides throughout the city.On Tuesday, Seattle City Council approved theirleaving the department with a budget for only 120, according to Seattle Times.However, it is going to be officers are leaving the department in droves as the city continues their war on police.since the notorious "Defund the Police" movement in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, and more are on their way out the door.since the city council began to "transform" the department in 2017. From 2020-2021, Seattle PD was defunded by $35 million, and an additional $6 million in 2022, according to KOMO News.According to data from Seattle PD, the city has seenthis year,From January to August of 2022, violent crimes and property crimes doubled from the previous year but fell below the reported total amount in 2021 in both September and October. Seattle's violent crime rate hitaccording to the department's year-end crime report City Councilmember Sara Nelson voted against the budget stating, "I believe that eliminating these positions does reinforce a 'defund' narrative that got us here," according to Seattle Times.As of November 27, the Seattle Police Departmentaccording to the Seattle Police Officers Guild's Public Safety Index