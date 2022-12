Twitter's ad revenue had been declining rapidly since Elon Musk's chaotic £36bn takeover of the company, but the CEO appeared to confirm in a tweet, that some companies had returned.Amazon is planning to resume multimillion dollar advertising on Twitter, according to reports.The move will see Amazon ply about $100m (£81.3m) per year into the platform, now owned by Elon Muskaccording to Reuters news agency, citing a tweet from the tech blog Platformer.Twitter's ad revenue had been declining rapidly since Mr Musk's chaotic $44bn (£36bn) takeover of the company, which led to a mass exodus of staff.Mr Musk laid off half of Twitter's 8,000-strong workforce soon after his takeover, having moved even more quickly to dismiss its top executives.Apple was Twitter's biggest advertiser in the first quarter of this year - spending $48m (£40m) on ads on the social network, but its spending with the platform dwindled.The billionaire also asked in a series of tweets whether Apple hated free speech and if it would go after Tesla, his electric-car company.But the CEO appeared to confirm himself in a tweet on Saturday, the news that both Apple and Amazon had returned to Twitter advertising.Last week, Mr Musk admitted his company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue.