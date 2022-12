© Elise Stefanik for Congress



Upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik says US Postal Service workers tore open her campaign mail and stole $20,000 in campaign checks — while also leaving donors exposed to potential identity theft or fraud.Stefanik, the powerful House Republican Conference chairwoman, made the stunning claim in a Thursday letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.It's unclear if any of the stolen checks were cashed."Elise for Congress is continuing to identify our grassroots donors who have been affected by this and look forward to a speedy response from Mr. DeJoy," a campaign spokesperson said.The letter indicates that the USPS Office of the Inspector General is investigating the mail theft, but Stefanik is disappointed and frustrated by the response thus far.The Stefanik letter also said the congresswoman expected a USPS investigative report shortly after the June mail thefts, but has not received one.Clearly annoyed, Stefanik is demanding that the USPS give her a full update by Dec. 8 on what actions it has taken to date in investigating the thefts, and what measures it will take to prevent or prosecute mail theft against her and other Americans in the future.Stefanik, meanwhile, can ramp up her oversight of the Postal Service when Republicans reclaim the House majority in January and take over key investigative panels.In August, three postal carriers in Queens were charged with stealing mail as part of a $16 million COVID-19 benefits scam."This astonishing increase in mail theft appears, in part, to be the result of criminals moving from small-scale theft targeting individual mail boxes to large-scale theft targeting mail once it has been entrusted to the custody of USPS," Stefanik's lawyer, Toner, said.USPS spokesman Dave Partenheimer responded, "We did receive a letter on Dec. 1 from representatives of Elise for Congress and we will respond to the sender directly with our findings on this investigative matter. In matters like this, both the Postal Inspection Service and Office of Inspector General have a potential role to play."