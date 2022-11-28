Heavy snow hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in recent days as a cold wave gripped large parts of the country.Snow fell heavily over several days in northern Xinjiang, including Altay Prefecture, Yili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture and Tacheng Prefecture. The snow, caused by a cold front, led to roadblocks and traffic jams, prompting local departments to initiate emergency responses. Over the past few days, as snow continued to hit Tacheng, more than 80 snow removal vehicles were put into operation.As temperatures plummet, clusters of frozen waterfalls jutted out prominently along cliff edges in Acacia Lake at the Ali River National Forest Park in Inner Mongolia.The extremely chilly weather froze the gurgling streams. Looking from afar, the nearly 2.4-meter-high and 28-meter-wide massive ice fall provided awe-inspiring scenery.