© Twitter / @RussianEmbassyC



Embassy tells Ottawa that a family is "a man, a woman, and children."The Russian embassy in Canada has blasted the country's government over its opposition to a new law criminalizing the spread of LGBTQ "propaganda" in Russia.Widely seen as a follow-up to a 2013 law prohibiting the spread of LGBTQ materials among minors, it extends this ban to "both minors and adults."The embassy also posted an image of an LGBTQ rainbow flag with a strike through it, and the caption "Family is a man and a woman and children." Another post showed a depiction of Adam and Eve, with the text "And yes, there are just two sexes/genders - a man and a woman, male and female."When the Russian embassy was accused by Canadian Minister for Sport Pascale St-Onge of spreading "homophobic propaganda," it responded by asking the minister "will you, please, explore and explain how you appeared in this world?"