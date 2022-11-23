© OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP

A State Duma Committee pushed back against a proposal from two parliamentary opposition lawmakers.Russia's parliamentary Committee on State Construction has issued recommendations on a number of controversial amendments to an anti-LGBTQ propaganda bill adopted last month.The amendments were originally introduced by Nina Ostanina (Communist Party) and Nikolai Burlyaev (Fair Russia), deputies in the State Duma (the lower chamber of parliament), who suggested imposing penalties of up toThe first draft of the bill, originally proposed by media regulator Roskomnadzor and endorsed by the Duma unanimously on October 27, bans the spread of 'LGBTQ propaganda' in the media, online, in books, films, 'audio-visual services,' and advertisements.Alexander Khinshtein (United Russia), the chair of the Duma's committee on information policy, had previously said criminal liability for violating this law was a step too far and that the bill was meant only to introduce administrative penalties as a preventive measure to "make these disgusting phenomena impossible."Russian President Vladimir Putin has also spoken out about combating Western values such as the existence of "dozens of genders," but has also said every person has a right to "grow up, become an adult and determine his own destiny."