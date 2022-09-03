Alexander Khinshtein

Russian State Duma Information Policy Committee Alexander Khinshtein
LGBT propaganda could entail fines of up to $70,000, the head of the Russian State Duma Information Policy Committee Alexander Khinshtein, the author of a new bill, said.

The draft law, published on Khinshtein's Telegram channel, provides for fines of $800-1,600 for individuals, $1,600-3,200 for officials, and $13,000-16,500 for legal entities.

If these violations are committed using mass media or the Internet, the fine will be doubled.

The size of the fine increases four times if the LGBT propaganda in mass media targets or involves minors.

In case foreign citizens or persons with no citizenship commit the offence, they will be administered same fines as Russian citizens and deported from Russia, or serve administrative arrest for 15 days, also followed by deportation.

As of now, fines are administered only for the LGBT propaganda among children. "We in the IT Committee want to apply this measure to any kind of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, regardless of target audience," Khinshtein said. The committee will be ready to hold a public debate of these initiatives after the start of the fall session of the State Duma, he noted.