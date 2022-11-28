Puppet Masters
Anti-lockdown protests break out in China (VIDEOS)
RT
Sun, 27 Nov 2022 07:57 UTC
Protests broke out in China this weekend, with demonstrators in Shanghai, Wuhan, Beijing and other locations demanding an end to the government's stringent Covid restrictions. Videos shared on social media purportedly show some protesters calling for the downfall of the Chinese Communist Party.
Crowds in Shanghai voiced their anger for the second day in a row on Sunday, chanting anti-government slogans as ranks of masked police looked on. According to one Twitter account tracking the protests, the crowd shouted "Communist Party step down, Xi Jinping step down!"
Shanghai city officials imposed a two-month lockdown in March, confining more than 20 million people to their homes amid an uptick in coronavirus cases. Parts of the city went back into lockdown in late October, with residents ordered to remain at home until they could show a negative Covid-19 test result.
While the lockdowns have led to confrontations between citizens and police, mass demonstrations are rarely observed in China. The latest protests are believed to have started after an apartment block in Urumqi burned down, killing at least 10 people according to Western media reports. The city has been under lockdown since August, and the protestors have blamed Covid restrictions for hampering rescue efforts. City officials said on Saturday that they would roll back some of the restrictions.
Students in Beijing and Nanjing reportedly held vigils and demonstrations on Sunday, while video footage reportedly shows thousands of people demonstrating in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus. Like Shanghai, in late October it also returned to lockdown.
One video, purportedly shot in Wuhan on Sunday, shows demonstrators kicking down barriers erected to maintain social distance.
By nightfall, video showed Shanghai police arresting protesters. It is unknown how many were detained, or whether similar arrests were made in other cities.
Xi's government has been pursuing a strict zero-Covid policy since the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, although local authorities have been given some latitude in how strictly measures like testing and school closures are enforced. Despite these policies, China recorded its highest ever number of daily Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, registering 31,444 new cases.
- 3.5 billion-year-old rock structures are one of the oldest signs of life on Earth
- Study investigates a rare type Icn supernova
- 48,500-year-old virus revived from Siberian permafrost
- Cryovolcanic eruption on comet 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann reported
- New analysis helps reconcile differences between satellites and climate models
- Machine learning autonomously identify 1,000 supernovae
- A new study says genes and languages aren't always together
- Ice Age summers in Central Europe were at times significantly WARMER than previously thought, new research reveals
- New research reveals space debris, invisible meteors and near-Earth asteroids
- Forum Conversation: Norman Fenton on the revelations of pandemic data
- What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
- JWST keeps on giving: Spots two unusually bright galaxies from the very early universe
- The leap second's time is up: world votes to stop pausing clocks
- Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn't been seen in 140 years in Papua New Guinea
- The first life in our solar system may have been on Mars
- Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new study finds
- Twelve 'shocking' discoveries for evolution
- Gold atoms could be key to unlocking organic reactions
- Leprosy bacteria has the potential to regenerate livers
- Problems with Einstein's theory of gravity
- Saudi Arabian plane damaged by hail on approach to Jeddah airport
- Best of the Web: Deadly landslide triggered by heavy rainfall tears through Italian island of Ischia - 6 inches of rain in just 6 hours
- Stray dogs maul 2-year-old to death in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Best of the Web: At least 310 killed on Indonesia's main island of Java after shallow magnitude 5.6 earthquake (UPDATES)
- Best of the Web: Saudi Arabia: Devastating Jeddah storm sweeps away cars, cuts road to Mecca - 7 inches of rain in just 6 hours - 3 TIMES ANNUAL mean (UPDATE)
- Mongolia warns of extreme cold in coming week
- Lightning strike kills 2 in Harare, Zimbabwe
- Heavy snowfall in 3 states of Australia just days before start of summer - 16.5 inches reported
- Northern Hemisphere snow cover is 2nd highest in 17 years
- Nearly 100,000 lightning strikes in New Zealand over the last week - one bolt ignites vehicle
- Italy - Floods and storm surge prompt rescues and evacuations
- Portugal - 2 dead after heavy rains trigger landslide in Esposende
- Toddler mauled to death in another pit bull attack in South Africa - 3rd such fatality in 10 days
- Panama - Deadly landslide in Colón, floods damage homes in Los Santos and Herrera
- 50 injured after shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
- Southern California feels effect of shallow 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
- Floods cause 6 deaths in Montenegro, Albania, Serbia
- Wiarton area in Ontario saw over 120 cms (4 FEET) of snow during multi-day squall event
- Best of the Web: Late heavy spring snowfall in Australia & New Zealand - foot of snow reported
- First snowfall of the season in Scandinavia causes havoc on the roads
- Best of the Web: Asteroid hit Canada on November 19, mere hours after discovery
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- New study claims to show Vitamin D doesn't help against Covid. Here's what they did wrong
- "Disturbed and alarmed": 66 doctors, clinicians and scientists call for stop to Covid vaccination of pregnant women over serious safety concerns
- BMJ article calls for governments to ban dissent and "neutralise" COVID misinformation
- How Vaccines Drive Covid Variants
- The tragic story of a 14-year-old vaccine myocarditis victim — one of umpteen males misinformed by health authorities
- U.S. Government report recommends mask mandates and social distancing to "protect against long-COVID"
- New study: Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night increases diabetes risk
- Died Suddenly: Mix of great information plus 'a lot of garbage'
- The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health - further proof with COVID-19
- New study shows majority of Americans dying of COVID are vaccinated
- The lockdown cancer wave has only just begun
- The truth about ivermectin
- Rapid waning and short-lived immunity: It's time to rethink COVID booster shots, Israeli researchers say
- Higher incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis found after COVID-19 vaccination
- Doctors ask Biden to declare emergency over RSV surge among children
- BMI: why experts are calling for better ways of assessing health than a body mass index
- Best of the Web: Red meat is not a health risk. New study slams years of shoddy research
- Puberty blockers may have severe longterm effects on kids
- Europe faces 'cancer epidemic' after estimated 1m cases went undiagnosed during Covid lockdowns
- Increase in Adderall prescriptions leads to shortage, Harvard recommends users 'be more strategic'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
A positive PCR test does not mean a "case". It never was and it never will be. They are just using this game with words and terminology to keep their measures as much as they can. On top of that, PCR tests are an unreliable method to test for any kind of infection.