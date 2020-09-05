'In epidemiology, a case fatality rate (CFR) — sometimes called case fatality risk or disease lethality — is the proportion of deaths from a certain disease compared to the total number of symptomatic people diagnosed with the disease.' 1

At the start on the pandemic we had a, brief, 35% fatality rate in France

It was 14% in the UK at the start

It now sits at 5% in the UK - over the whole pandemic

In August, in the UK, it was down to 0.9%

It is currently 0.47% in Germany

It is currently 0.4% in France

It is currently 0.33% in Sweden

'On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%. In another article in the Journal, Guan et al. report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate (my underline) may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza. '

Stop panicking - it's over

When is a case not a case?Since the start of the COVID pandemic I have watched almost everyone get mission critical things wrong. In some ways this is not surprising. Medical terminology is horribly imprecise, and often poorly understood. In calmer times such things are only of interest to research geeks like me. Were they talking about CVD, or CHD?However, right now, it really, really, matters. Specifically, with regards to the term COVID 'cases.'Every day we are informed of a worrying rise in COVID cases in country after country, region after region, city after city. Portugal, France, Leicester, Bolton. Panic, lockdown, quarantine. In France the number of reported cases is now as high as it was as the peak of the epidemic. Over 5,000, on the first of September.But what does this actually mean? Just keep to the focus on France for a moment. On March 26, just before their deaths peaked, there were 3,900 hundred 'cases'. Fourteen days later, there were 1,400 deaths. So, using a widely accepted figure, which is a delay of around two weeks between diagnoses and death, 36% of cases died.To start with, we have the mangling of the concept of a 'case'.Here, from Wikipedia.... yes, I know, but on this sort of stuff they are a good resource.Note the word symptomatic i.e. someone with symptoms.However, we stick a swab up someone's nose, who feels completely well, or very mildly ill. We find that they have some COVID particles lodged up there, and we call them a case of COVID. Sigh, thud!I note that, at last, some people are beginning to question how it can be that, whilst cases are going up and up, deaths are going down, and down.This is even the case in Sweden, which seems to be the final last bastion of people with functioning brains. However, even they seem surprised by this dichotomy. In the first two weeks of August they had 4,152 positive swabs. Yet, in the last two weeks of August, they had a mere 14 deaths (one a day, on average).That represents one death for every 300 positive swabs or, as the mainstream media insists on calling them, positive 'cases'. Which, currently, represent a case fatality rate of 0.33%. Just to compare that with something similar, the case fatality rate of swine flu (HIN1), which was 0.5%.On the other hand, if you look at the figures from around the world, they are very different. As I write this there have been, according to the WHO, 25 million cases and 850,000 deaths. That is a case fatality rate of more than 3%. Ten times as high.Why are these figures so all over the place? It is because we are using horribly inaccurate terminology. We are comparing apples with pomegranates to tell us how many bananas we have. Our experts are, essentially, talking gibberish, and the mainstream media is lapping it up. They are defining asymptomatic swabs as cases, and no-one is calling them out on it. Why?Because... because they are frightened of looking stupid? Primarily, I believe, because they also have no idea what a case might actually be So, it all sounds quite reasonable to them.However, moving on from that nonsense, there is some extremely good news buried in here. Which I am going to try and explain. It goes as follows.At the start of the epidemic, the only people being tested were those who were being admitted to hospital, who were seriously ill. Many of them died. Which is why, in France, there was this very sharp, initial case fatality rate of 35%. In the UK the initial case fatality rate was I think 14%. Last time I looked at the UK figures, the case fatality was 5%, and falling fast.This fall has occurred, and will occur everywhere in the World, because as you increase your testing, you pick up more and more people with less severe symptoms. People who are far less likely to die. The more you test, the more the case fatality rate falls.It falls even more dramatically when you start to test people who have no symptoms at all. In fact, as you broaden your testing net, something else very important happens. You gradually move from looking at the case fatality rate to the infection fatality rate.IFR x population of a country x % of population infected = total number of deaths (total mortality)So, where have we got to. Well, although the case fatality rate in the UK still currently stands at 5%, because it is dragged up by the 14% rate we had at the start. If we look at the more recent figures things have changed very dramatically.In the first two weeks of August there were 13,996 positive swabs in the UK. In the second two weeks of August there were 129 deaths. If you consider every positive swab to be a case, this represents a case fatality rate of 0.9%. Around one fifteenth of that seen at the start.I think you can clearly see a direction of travel here.It is falling, falling, everywhere. Where does it end up, this hybrid case/infection fatality rate? Remember, we are still only testing a fraction of the population, so we are missing the majority of people who have been infected, mainly those who do not have symptoms. Which means that these rates must fall further, as they always do in any pandemic.To quote the Centre for Evidence Base Medicine on the matter:'In Swine flu, the IFR (infection fatality rate) ended up as 0.02%, fivefold less than the lowest estimate during the outbreak (the lowest estimate was 0.1% in the 1st ten weeks of the outbreak).'The best place to estimate where we may finally end up with COVID, is with the country that has tested the most people, per head of population. This is Iceland. To quote the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine once more:'In Iceland, where the most testing per capita has occurred, the IFR lies somewhere between 0.03% and 0.28%.'Sitting in the middle of 0.03% and 0.28% is 0.16%. As you can see, Iceland, having tested more people than anywhere else, has the lowest IFR of all.I am going to make a prediction that, in the end, we will end up with an IFR of somewhere around 0.1%. Which is about the same as severe flu pandemics we have had in the past. Remember that figure. It is one in a thousand.It may surprise you to know that I am not the only person to have made this exact same prediction. On the 28February, yes that far back, the New England Journal of Medicine published a report by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD (A.S.F., H.C.L.); and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta.In this paper 'Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted' they stated the following:A case fatality rate considerably less than 1%. Their words, not mine. As they also added, 'the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza.'At this point, you may well be asking. Why the hell did we lockdown if COVID was believed to be no more serious than influenza? Right from the start by the most influential infectious disease organisations in the World.It is because of the mad mathematical modellers. The academic epidemiologists. Neil Ferguson, and others of his ilk. When they were guessing (sorry estimating, sorry modelling) the impact of COVID they used a figure of approximately one per cent as the infection fatality rate. Not the case fatality rate. In so doing, they overestimated the likely impact of COVID by, at the very least, ten-fold.How could this possibly have happened?But they went with it, they went with 1%. Actually, Imperial College reduced it slightly to 0.9%, for reasons that are opaque.From this, all else flowed.If the INFECTION fatality rate truly were 0.9%, and 80% of the population of the UK became infected, there would have been/could have been, around 500,000 deaths.0.9% x 80% x 67million = 482,000LOCKDOWNHowever, if the case fatality rate is around 1%, then the infection fatality rate will be about one tenth of this, maybe less. So, we would see around 50,000 deaths, about the same as was seen in previous bad flu pandemics.DO NOT LOCKDOWNWe now know, as the IFR rates of various countries falls and falls, that the Imperial College estimated IFR was completely wrong. The UK, for example, has seen 42,000 deaths so far, which is 0.074% of population. The US has seen about 200,000 deaths 0.053%. Sweden, which did not lockdown down, has seen about 6,000 deaths, which is an infection fatality rate of 0.06%. All three countries are opening up and opening up. Whilst the 'cases' are rising and rising, the deaths continue to fall. They are, to all intents and purposes, flatlining.In Iceland it is around 0.16% and falling. In other words...Whilst everyone is panicking about the ever-increasing number of cases, we should be celebrating them.So yes, it does seem that 'the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza.'Wise words, wise words indeed. Words that were written by one Anthony S Fauci on the 28of February 2020. If you haven't heard of him, look him up.Critically though, eleven days after this, he rather blotted his copybook, because he went on to say this "The flu has a mortality rate of 0.1 percent. This (COVID) has a mortality rate of 10 times that. That's the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this."The mortality rate Dr Fauci? Could it possibly be that he failed to understand that there is no such thing as a mortality rate? Did he mean the case fatality rate, or the infection fatality rate? If he meant the Infection mortality rate of influenza, he was pretty much bang on. If he meant the case fatality rate, he was wrong by a factor of ten.The reality is that, no matter what Fauci went on to say, severe influenza has a case fatality rate of 1%, and so does COVID. They also have approximately the same infection fatality fate of 0.1%.It seems that Dr Fauci just got mixed up with the terminology. Because in his Journal article eleven days earlier, he did state... 'This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza... [and here is the kicker at the end] (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%).'You see, he did say the case fatality rate of influenza was approximately 0.1%. Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong... wrong.You want to know where Imperial College London really got their 1% infection fatality rate figure from? It seems clear that they got it from Anthony S Fauci and the New England Journal of Medicine. The highest impact journal in the world - which should have the highest impact proof-readers in the world. But clearly does not.So, we got Lockdown. The US used the Fauci figure and got locked down. The world used that figure and got locked down.That figure just happens to be ten times too high.Of course, it will be denied, absolutely, vehemently, angrily, that anyone got anything wrong. It will be denied that a simple error, a mix up between case fatality and infection fatality led to this. It will even more forcefully stated that COVID remains a deadly killer disease and that all Governments around the world have done exactly the right thing. The actions were right, the models were correct. We all did the RIGHT thing. Only those who are stupid, or incompetent cannot see it.When wrong, shout louder, get angry, double-down, attack your critics in any way possible. Accuse them of being anti-vaxx, or something of the sort. Dig for the dirt. 'How to succeed in politics 101, page one, paragraph one.'However, just have a look, at the figures. Tell me where they are wrong - if you can. The truth is that this particular Emperor has no clothes on and is, currently, standing bollock naked, right in front of you. Hard to believe, but true.I would like to thank Ronald B Brown for pointing out this catastrophic error, in his article 'Public health lessons learned from biases in coronavirus mortality overestimation.'I had not spotted it. He did. All credit is his. I am simply drawing your attention to what has simply been - probably the biggest single mistake that has ever been made in the history of the world.