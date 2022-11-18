© Global Look Press / Philipp von Ditfurth



Russia has imposed sanctions on Irish government ministers and dozens of other officials over Dublin's "anti-Russian" political course, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.. Dublin has also decided to "scale down bilateral cooperation against its own interests," the ministry noted, adding that Moscow will be guided by Dublin's actions in bilateral relations.Martin hit back by calling Moscow's decision part of "a broader propaganda war ... waged by Russia.""I don't think I've ever been sanctioned before," the prime minister said, adding that "cool heads" are needed in a situation like this.A member of the EU, Ireland joined the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. In March, a man rammed a truck through the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.