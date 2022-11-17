© Pete Harris



Snowfall totals Monday-Wednesday

Snow continued to fall across parts of the Northland on Wednesday morning as a three-day snow event continued to add up, with two feet already fallen in parts of the Arrowhead region.The heaviest snow totals came from the higher hills above Lake Superior's North Shore, including a report ofThe National Weather Service in Duluth posted a winter storm warning for Lake County's portion of the North Shore, where up to 8 additional inches were possible Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory for the Cook County's portion of the North Shore for another 1-3 inches of additional snow.Light snow could continue into Thursday for much of the Northland before skies begin to clear and temperatures drop for the weekend.- Lax Lake near Silver Bays - Finland- West Bearskin Lake on the Gunflint Trail- 10 miles northeast of Grand Marais- Hovland- Poplar Lake on the Gunflint Trail- Five miles west of Grand Marais9 inches - Lutsen8.8 inches - Just north of Two Harbors7.1 inches - National Weather Service in Duluth6.7 inches - Rice Lake5 inches - Cohasset, Proctor4.6 inches - 10 miles north of Bayfield4.5 inches - Buyck3.8 inches - Cloquet2.6 inches - Superior