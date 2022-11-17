David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday.
© Pete Harris
David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday.
Snow continued to fall across parts of the Northland on Wednesday morning as a three-day snow event continued to add up, with two feet already fallen in parts of the Arrowhead region.

The heaviest snow totals came from the higher hills above Lake Superior's North Shore, including a report of 24 inches of snow since Monday at Lax Lake a few miles outside Silver Bay, 21 inches in Finland, 20 inches on the Gunflint Trail and 19.7 inches near Grand Marais.

The National Weather Service in Duluth posted a winter storm warning for Lake County's portion of the North Shore, where up to 8 additional inches were possible Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory for the Cook County's portion of the North Shore for another 1-3 inches of additional snow.

Light snow could continue into Thursday for much of the Northland before skies begin to clear and temperatures drop for the weekend.


Snowfall totals Monday-Wednesday

24 inches - Lax Lake near Silver Bay
21 inches - Finland
20 inches - West Bearskin Lake on the Gunflint Trail
19.7 inches - 10 miles northeast of Grand Marais
18.5 inches - Hovland

Comment: North Shore snowfall tops 18 inches in Minnesota

16.5 inches - Poplar Lake on the Gunflint Trail
15.9 inches - Five miles west of Grand Marais
9 inches - Lutsen
8.8 inches - Just north of Two Harbors
7.1 inches - National Weather Service in Duluth
6.7 inches - Rice Lake
5 inches - Cohasset, Proctor
4.6 inches - 10 miles north of Bayfield
4.5 inches - Buyck
3.8 inches - Cloquet
2.6 inches - Superior