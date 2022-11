© National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration



Fire hose lake-effect

Heavy "fire hose" effect snowfall on the North ShoreCrank up the lake-effect fire hose.A concentrated plume of heavy lake-effect snow Snowfall reports are still coming in and snow is still falling in some areas,While not a technical meteorological term, a snow fire hose aptly describes the look of narrow lake-effect snow bands as they spray shorelines with plumes of localized heavy snow.This week's lake-effect snow event along the North Shore was in between major radar locations in Duluth and Thunder Bay, Ontario. Duluth National Weather Service office meteorologist Joe Moore posted this comment on the fire hose-style banding between Grand Marais and Grand Portage, near the tip of Minnesota's Arrowhead region.