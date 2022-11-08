The economic collapse and the ensuing hunger and unemployment explains why people like my friend, Andrei Martyanov, emigrated from Russia and became citizens of the United States and Canada. We are not talking about something that happened 100 years ago. This transpired between 1992 and 1999. Russia became a true shit hole.
As I read Mr. Krainer's excellent work, I began to wonder if the hell that the Russian people experienced is what awaits the people of Europe as their economies grind to a halt. Ditto for the United States. Here is the relevant portion of Krainer's book that describes Russia's fall into the abyss of hyperinflation and mass unemployment:
"The transition program engineered by the American deep state and its Wall Street patrons was nothing short of catastrophic for Russia. The perfect storm of sudden price liberalization, drastic curtailment of government spending and bank credit, and opening of domestic markets to unrestricted foreign competition produced a toxic brew that devastated Russian economy, destroyed its currency, and plunged much of the population into poverty and hunger.Krainer's account of Russia's collapse is followed by an equally compelling chronicle of Russia's ascent from the ashes and economic rebirth thanks to the policies enacted by Vladimir Putin. This is objective fact. It is not Russian propaganda. Western elites would do themselves a favor and read Alex Krainer's detailed explanation of what the Russian people have experienced during the last 30 years. Those who refuse to learn the lessons of history are destined to repeat them.
After 1992, Russian middle class saw their savings evaporate and their real wages halve - if they were fortunate enough to receive them at all.[109] Economic reforms rapidly destroyed the nation's agricultural production and store shelves went almost empty. In 1992 the average Russian consumed 40% less than in 1991.[110] By 1998 some 80% of Russian farms went bankrupt and the nation that was one of the world's leading food producers suddenly became dependent on foreign aid. About 70,000 factories shut down and Russia produced 88% fewer tractors, 77% fewer washing machines, 77% less cotton fabric, 78% fewer TV-sets and so forth.[111] In all, during the transition years, the nation's Gross Domestic Product fell by 50%, which was even worse than during the World War II German occupation.[112]
A huge segment of the population became destitute. In 1989 two million Russians lived in poverty (on $4/day or less). By the mid-1990s, that number soared to 74 million according to World Bank figures. In 1996, fully one in four Russians was living in conditions described as "desperate" poverty.[113] Alcoholism soared and suicide rates doubled making suicide the leading cause of death from external causes. Violent crime also doubled in the early 1990s and during the first six years of reforms, nearly 170 thousand people were murdered.
An acute health crisis emerged, resulting in epidemics of curable diseases like measles and diphtheria. Rates of cancer, heart disease and tuberculosis also soared to become the highest for any industrialized country in the world. [114] Life expectancy for males plummeted to 57 years. At the same time abortions skyrocketed and birth rates collapsed: in Moscow they were as low as 8.2 per 1000.[115] In all, Russia's death rates increased by 60% to a level only experienced by countries at war.[116] Western and Russian demographers agreed that from 1992 to 2000, Russia sustained between five and six million "surplus deaths" - deaths that couldn't be explained by previous population trends.[117] That corresponds to between 3.4% and 4% of the total population of Russia. To put that number into perspective, consider that during the course of World War II, the United Kingdom lost 0.94% of its population, France lost 1.35%, China lost 1.89% and the U.S. lost 0.32%.[118] Aleksandr Rutskoy was in fact not exaggerating when he called the reforms program an "economic genocide."
Grand Deception: The Browder Hoax, by Alex Krainer
