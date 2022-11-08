Dr. Male's strident promotion of the COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant mothers could only have been based on a belief that they do no harm, rather than on any scientific proof.

We had to rely on imputed gestation at end of pregnancy for a high proportion of pregnancies ending in early loss, which may have led to misclassification of vaccination or infection status.

We could not include early miscarriages where the woman did not seek healthcare advice.

We were not able to adjust for body mass index (BMI) or smoking, or include diabetes in clinical vulnerability scores.

The effect of these exclusions is that the interaction between vaccination status and the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 on pregnancy outcomes is ignored

A major reason for doing this is that

recent data suggest

not only that vaccination does not prevent infection by SARS-CoV-2, but that vaccine recipients may have a higher chance than unvaccinated of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 and suffering from COVID-19.

Therefore, the conclusion that should be drawn from this study is that there is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 infection poses a risk to early pregnancy outcomes, but that vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine increases the risk of early miscarriage.

Overall, our analyses found no evidence of an increased risk for miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccination, supporting current recommendations that vaccination remains the safest way for pregnant women to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19.

Dr. Richard Ennos is a retired Professor of Evolutionary Biology at Edinburgh University.