The UK Government / MHRA have released the 24th update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines which have been reported to the Yellow Card scheme, and this week we delved deeper into the report than ever before and discovered an extremely concerning set of reactions which have been overlooked -The Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) gave emergency approval to the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA jab on the 8th December 2021. Since this date, the MHRA Yellow Card scheme has been open to the public, doctors, and nurses; allowing them to report any adverse reactions that may have occurred due to any of the Covid-19 vaccines.The first report released by the UK Government / MHRA in early February covered adverse reactions which had been reported up to the 24th January 2021.Unfortunately in the weeks and months that have followed, the types of reactions, and number of reactions have grown more worrisome and severe by the week.The twenty-fourth report released by the UK Government / MHRA on the 16th July 2021 covers adverse reactions which have been reported up to the 7th July 2021 to the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines. It also includes reports made where the brand of Covid-19 vaccine was not specified.The following tables shows every disorder grouping and the quantities reported as adverse reactions to each individual Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the overall totals. It has been taken from the analysis print published by the MHRA for each vaccine, they can all be viewed here The first doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine were administered to people in the UK on the 7th April 2020, since then the MHRA state that 1.1 million doses have been administered up to the 7th July 2021.They also include things like cardiac arrest, of which there have been 2 reports, and myocarditis and pericarditis of which there have been 9 reports of each condition against the Moderna jab.Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and it has been occurring regularly in young men after they have had their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab.But there's another statistic which proves the Moderna jab is something to worry about. The MHRA state in their 24th update that there had been approximately 79.4 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines administered as of the 7th July 2021. The Moderna jab accounted for just 1.3% of these with 1.1 million doses administered. However, the Moderna jab has caused 25,627 of the 1,059,307 adverse reactions reported for all jabs.As of the 7th July approximately 47 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered. This accounts for 59% of the 79.4 million Covid-19 jabs administered as of this date.Just like the Moderna jab, these are not just reactions such as a sore arm or bad head.There have been 368 reports of seizure, 76 reports of paralysis, and 282 reports of 'cerebrovascular accidents' due to the Pfizer jab resulting in 12 deaths.But there have been 1,194 reports of seizure, 280 reports of paralysis, and 1,053 reports of 'cerebrovascular accidents' due to the AstraZeneca jab resulting in 39 deaths. A cerebrovascular accident is a type of stroke.But perhaps the most concerning disorder to have occurred due to the Covid-19 vaccines, is one that has evaded us for the past 23 weeks since the first report was published - Congenital disorders.A congenital disorder is a medical condition that is present at or before birth. These conditions, also referred to as birth defects, can be acquired during the foetal stage of development or from the genetic makeup of the parents.Now you may be thinking 118 birth defects is an insignificant number considering approximately 45 million had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of the 7July 2021. But these were not 45 million pregnant women. The Covid-19 vaccines were not even recommended for use in pregnant women until a couple of months ago - despite the fact there have been no trials to prove their safety.Unfortunately it does not look like the MHRA will withdraw these dangerous and toxic "vaccines" from use any time soon. Instead they are now lining up everybody for booster jabs in the Autumn, coming for carers if they want to keep their jobs, and soon they will be coming for your children. Which is why it's so important this information is shared everywhere.You know what to do...