Almost 28 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine - part of the biggest inoculation programme the country has ever launched.Reading the second BBC line, we can see this carefully crafted sentence ramps up the fear, by warning us of "a faster-spreading variant of the virus", and drops in hope as in "hopes of easing third national lock-down." Thus in one sentence the BBC suggests to the mind of the reader that to stop a faster spreading variant of the virus and to regain 'normal-life' and freedoms, we must enthusiastically join the government's vaccination programme.
In a race against a faster-spreading variant of the virus, ministers have pinned their hopes of easing a third national lock down on vaccinating as many adults as possible by summer.
Next the BBC reinforces the "you must be vaccinated" line by targeting elderly people - those aged 70 and over - with the idea that they could die - "these groups account for 88% of deaths so far."
The UK government aims to offer a first vaccine dose to about 32 million people in nine priority groups by 15 April.If you are short of time and wish to watch our video analysis of the official MHRA data on Vaccine Adverse Reactions right away then click the video window below. We would like to remind you however, that we have inserted active links to the actual MHRA Adverse Reaction data at the end of this article, and you may wish to revisit this article after watching the video, to see this critical official vaccine data for yourself.
The programme in England is now inviting those aged 50 and above to book appointments after the first four groups - those aged 70 and over, care home residents, healthcare workers and people required to shield - were offered a jab by mid-February.
These groups account for 88% of deaths so far.
What the BBC, and indeed all the UK mainstream media, do not tell their readers, are the true risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccinations being offered. Perhaps we should not be surprised because neither does the NHS, the Government, The Department of Health, nor the government's specialist scientific advisors that comprise the SAGE team.
This omission is extraordinary, since the NHS states quite clearly that anyone receiving medical treatment and or medication should be able to make informed of the benefits and risks of the medical procedure and medication offered. The NHS defines this as the ability to make an 'Informed Choice.'
With carefully crafted words, and the obvious application of behavioural psychology, the leaflet leaves the reader with the impression that the vaccine only produces 'mild short term effects', and it reinforces this idea by failing to even mention the long lists of serious side effects which are listed on the MHRA Yellow Card page, but even then, require considerable searching before the direct link to the data sheets can be found.
As the NHS guidance for 'Operational Considerations of Immunisation' states in the second bullet in the image below: "The'informed consent'should be recorded (this is a required field on the Pinnacle Point of Care system). The patient should be provided with written information about the vaccination."
To add to the NHS deception, those receiving a vaccination are only handed the manufacturers vaccine data sheet after they have received the vaccination. Could this be because after they have taken the vaccine very very few people read the manufacturer's data. If they did of course they would read at least some of the serious side effects, and most importantly would be alerted to the additional risks presented by those who have pre-existing medical conditions and / or allergies.
"What do the public get told then?", is probably the question that comes to the reader's mind. The answer is not a lot. The NHS has this to say:
The vaccines approved for use in the UK have met strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness set out by the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).We consider the last sentence in the paragraph above to be a deliberately misleading lie, which many would regard as criminal, in that the reality is that a great many people have suffered, and are suffering, very unpleasant and dangerous side effects from the vaccine. In fact all of the adverse side effects stated in the MHRA data base. And again we state here that those side effects include death, heart attacks, abortions, deafness, blindness, clotting, adverse effects of the immune and nervous systems, and many many others.
Any coronavirus vaccine that is approved must go through all the clinical trials and safety checks all other licensed medicines go through. The MHRA follows international standards of safety.
Other vaccines are being developed. They will only be available on the NHS once they have been thoroughly tested to make sure they are safe and effective.
So far, millions of people have been given a COVID-19 vaccine and reports of serious side effects, such as allergic reactions, have been very rare. No long-term complications have been reported.
"Surely that cannot be true?" Is perhaps a likely and immediate response from many people who have, to date, only been informed on vaccine matters by the UK Government, NHS, BBC and other mass media and press outlets. Unfortunately it is true, and it is the government's own data that says so. Data which is deliberately hidden from all those who do not search for it.
That is why the UK Column is making the links to the MHRA Vaccine Adverse Reaction data very visible and accessible here:
Vaccine Analysis Profile - Pfizer/BioNTechTo understand more of the significance of the Government Analysis of Adverse Vaccine Reactions and in order to make an informed choice about being vaccinated please watch No Smoke Without Fire Part 3: Vaccine Adverse Reactions.
Vaccine Analysis Profile - Oxford University/AstraZeneca
Vaccine Analytics Profile - brand unspecified
