Medically unnecessary chest surgeries performed on minors in the name of gender medicine increased by almost 400 percent in the United States over a three-year period, according to a new study reported in the Daily Wire and 16, or 1.4 percent, were augmentation mammoplasties, or in other words, breast implants, for adolescent males who identify as female.The study noted that psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression were the most common comorbidities, and that only approximately 20 percent of the adolescents were on "gender-affirming hormone therapy," a number lower than expected.The study is the work of researchers from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and its authors claim that 35 "state legislatures have introduced more than 100 bills that limit or prohibit access to medically necessary gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth, resulting in poor mental and physical health outcomes.""Approximately 300 000 adolescents between 13 and 17 years of age identify as transgender," the gender-affirming researchers say. "Among TGD individuals experiencing gender dysphoria, gender-affirming surgery may improve functioning and mental health," but they go on to admit that "there is a paucity of information regarding gender-affirming surgery in adolescent populations."Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire recently uncovered footage of Vanderbilt doctor Shayne Taylor explaining in a talk just how much money these surgeries bring into the hospital.Phalloplasty often leads to major post-surgical complications , with some trans-identified females telling of how the procedure ruined their lives According to the Daily Wire, another Vanderbilt surgeon called religious objections to such procedures "problematic" and said that doctors who refuse to perform them should face consequences.As a result of Walsh's investigation, Vanderbilt Pediatric Gender Clinic has agreed to pause performing gender surgeries on minors pending the result of an investigation; however, insiders at the clinic told The Daily Wire that they are concerned these medically unnecessary surgeries on healthy children and adolescents will resume unless the state passes laws banning such procedures.