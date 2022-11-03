The paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association indicated that 1130 "gender-affirming" chest surgeries were performed on minors between 2016 and 2019, and that the annual number of minors going under the gender surgeon's scalpel increased by 389 percent during the same period.
Of the 1130 surgeries performed on completely healthy gender-confused children and adolescents, 1114, or 98.6 percent, were bilateral mastectomies carried out on adolescent females who identify as male, and 16, or 1.4 percent, were augmentation mammoplasties, or in other words, breast implants, for adolescent males who identify as female.
The study noted that psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression were the most common comorbidities, and that only approximately 20 percent of the adolescents were on "gender-affirming hormone therapy," a number lower than expected.
The study is the work of researchers from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and its authors claim that 35 "state legislatures have introduced more than 100 bills that limit or prohibit access to medically necessary gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) youth, resulting in poor mental and physical health outcomes."
"Approximately 300 000 adolescents between 13 and 17 years of age identify as transgender," the gender-affirming researchers say. "Among TGD individuals experiencing gender dysphoria, gender-affirming surgery may improve functioning and mental health," but they go on to admit that "there is a paucity of information regarding gender-affirming surgery in adolescent populations."
Comment: They conveniently fail to mention the high risk of suicide among this population even after having this surgery.
Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire recently uncovered footage of Vanderbilt doctor Shayne Taylor explaining in a talk just how much money these surgeries bring into the hospital.
She said that "female-to-male chest reconstruction" surgeries, otherwise known as bilateral mastectomies, can bring in $40,000, patients on hormone therapy can bring in several thousand a year, and "female-to-male bottom surgery," a procedure called phalloplasty in which a fake penis is constructed using the skin and flesh from the young female patient's arm or thigh, can bring in around $100,000, because the surgeries "are labor-intensive [and] there are a lot of follow-ups."
Phalloplasty often leads to major post-surgical complications, with some trans-identified females telling of how the procedure ruined their lives.
Taylor told of clinics that are entirely supported by the phalloplasties that they perform as a way to demonstrate just how much money can be made by doing this operation. According to the Daily Wire, another Vanderbilt surgeon called religious objections to such procedures "problematic" and said that doctors who refuse to perform them should face consequences.
As a result of Walsh's investigation, Vanderbilt Pediatric Gender Clinic has agreed to pause performing gender surgeries on minors pending the result of an investigation; however, insiders at the clinic told The Daily Wire that they are concerned these medically unnecessary surgeries on healthy children and adolescents will resume unless the state passes laws banning such procedures.
Comment: They are preying on vulnerable children and impressionable parents, piggybacking on a destructive ideology to reap major profits.
The clinics need to be shut down, and the doctors along with administrative staff who are responsible should be imprisoned for committing these evil acts.