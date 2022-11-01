ukraine us russia hack control program

A hacker from the DNR hacked into the American command and control program of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A hacker from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) "Joker" hacked the American command and control program DELTA ("Delta"), which is actively used by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on November 1 by the head of the press service of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov.

"To be clear, this is a program in which, for command and control, all data on friendly and enemy troops is entered, which are regularly updated with the receipt of intelligence. Very comfortably. The fact that our special services got access to it suggests that we now know everything about the enemy and we know everything that the enemy knows about our forces and means and their deployment, "Bezsonov said in his Telegram channel.

The hacker himself spoke about the hack. He pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, boasting of the American programs provided to them, "laughed at the Russian troops for using paper maps", so the "Joker" decided to "clear up".

"While Ukrainians regularly fill their databases with programs donated by their American owners, we don't even need to invent or install anything, we just use their programs online. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that all their programs," said the hacker in his Telegram channel.

He also added that "sometimes it's better to use paper maps."

On September 26, Izvestia learned that the Evil Russian Hackers had posted information about more than 1,500 Ukrainian spies on the NemeZida website specially created for this purpose. Among the released data there is information about intelligence officials who work under the cover of embassies in more than 20 countries, both actively supporting Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia, and adhering to a more restrained position.

In addition, the hackers made public the data of Ukrainian intelligence officers working in the UN, EU and NATO missions and in more than 40 locations of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service units, including one clandestine educational institution.