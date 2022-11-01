A hacker from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) "Joker" hacked the American command and control program DELTA ("Delta"), which is actively used by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on November 1 by the head of the press service of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov."To be clear, this is a program in which, for command and control,, which are regularly updated with the receipt of intelligence. Very comfortably. The fact that, "Bezsonov said in his Telegram channel.The hacker himself spoke about the hack. He pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, boasting of the American programs provided to them, "laughed at the Russian troops for using paper maps", so the "Joker" decided to "clear up"."While Ukrainians regularly fill their databases with programs donated by their American owners,. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that all their programs," said the hacker in his Telegram channel.He also added that "sometimes it's better to use paper maps."on the NemeZida website specially created for this purpose. Among the released data there is information about intelligence officialsIn addition, the hackers made public the data of Ukrainian intelligence officersand in more than 40 locations of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service units, including one clandestine educational institution.