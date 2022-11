Electric bicycles are meant to be a boon for green transit — but their occasionally volatile batteries are causing issues both in terms of actual safety and the realm of public perception.As NPR notes in a gutting new story about the risk of e-bike battery fires, the Fire Department ofThe primary factor in these fires is the e-bikes'The batteriesresulting in a blaze.Dan Flynn, the FDNY's chief fire marshal, told NPR. "We've seen incidents where people have described them as explosive — incidents where they actually have so much power,In NYC, the e-bike fire problem growing hunger for delivery , which has fueled the bikes' meteoric rise.Indeed, as NPR notes, a sizable number of the e-bike battery fires involve e-bikes owned by delivery workers, whose— especially on a delivery worker's grueling schedule Buying a new battery once an old one has gotten beat up can get expensive, so many delivery workers who own e-bikes will, as the report notes,While NYC officials are proposing solutions — such as— these pragmatic New Yorkers know the government by itself won't fix the growing danger from e-bike battery fires."They do, you know, God's work, so to speak, because New Yorkers like to have food delivered," New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer, who sponsored the used battery ban, told NPR. "So now the question is how do they get the new batteries that are not going to cause fires?"It's a provocative question, and one that needs to be answered quickly, given that use of the vehicles is spiking every year.