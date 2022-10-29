© Viacheslav Musiienko/Reuters



the UN leadership even re-categorized this humanitarian initiative as a commercial one, stressing the importance of stabilizing global food prices,"

Abusing the humanitarian corridor within the framework of the Istanbul agreements on exporting Ukrainian food and normalizing Russia's agricultural exports cannot be ignored, particularly taking into account the recent terror attack on the Crimean Bridge, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry published on Friday.The diplomatic agency noted that despite the snags in carrying out the Istanbul agreements, Russia's representatives at the Joint Coordinating Center continue to conscientiously work in the interests of implementing the operation on exporting Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. "If three weeks were needed to transport the first million tons, now it takes slightly more than a week to ship the same volume. Such high rates and efficiency are largely achieved at the expense of the extreme load on our specialists," the ministry explained."Additionally,. During the implementation of the 'Black Sea initiative' more than 70 vessels have been detained and some have been excluded altogether for systematic violations related to non-compliance with maritime rules in the sea corridor and for attempts at smuggling in contraband using specially equipped caches," the MFA noted.the statement said.The diplomatic agency reiterated thatThe Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the share of Russian agricultural products in the global market structure is no less than the Ukrainian one. "About 10.5 mln tons of grain (77% wheat) have already been sent to Asian (62%) and African (33%) countries," the agency added. "And the contrast, they say, is evident -Additionally, the ministry emphasized that,the diplomatic agency added.It pointed out that this situation was mainly caused by unilateral Western sanctions whose negative effect should have been nullified by the implementation of the second Istanbul document between Russia and the UN on normalizing domestic agricultural exports."In fact,The Americans and Europeans are essentially punishing the countries of Africa, Asia and Latin America by preventing the access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets," the ministry concluded.