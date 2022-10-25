Puppet Masters
Watch as Biden's 'brain' reboots mid-interview
ZeroHedge
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 18:09 UTC
During an interview with MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart, the President was asked if his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, supports him running for reelection in 2024 - to which Biden's brain appeared to reboot with updates. As it searched for a gear, Capeheart asks: "Mr. President?"
To which Biden ultimately replied: "Dr Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't walk away from it."
It wasn't the first time during the interview that the 79-year-old groped for words;
At one point, Biden grabbed Capehart and got right in his face while discussing how ancient he is. Remember, Democrats and their media lapdogs wanted to impeach Donald Trump for a lack of mental acuity.
Meanwhile, in another pre-midterm interview...
And here's Biden declaring that Congress voted on his student loan debt bailout, saying "It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two."
The bailout was in fact done via executive order (and is currently paused while it's tied up in litigation).
Also interesting, Biden thinks thanks to some legislation of his, there can be 'no more than eights bullets in a round, okay?'
Time for another reboot?
