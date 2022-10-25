© Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



US President Joe Biden admitted he could "drop dead tomorrow" while trying to reassure American voters that he still has enough energy to run for office again in 2024. His comments come amid widespread concerns about his allegedly deteriorating health and regular gaffes.In a clip from an interview with MSNBC released on Sunday, Biden, 79, was asked what he would tell Americans that were not sure whether he should seek re-election because of his advanced age."I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine," he replied, describing himself as "a great respecter of fate."However, Biden went on to say that the best way to make a judgment about his health is to watch him. "You know, am I slowing up? Do I not have the same pace?" he asked, suggesting that if Americans are uncertain about his abilities, they should support another candidate."Right now, knock on wood, I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health," he said, adding that he is functioning well both physically and mentally.Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024. However,Their concerns are further underpinned by recurring gaffes on the president's part. Last week, a video went viral on social media showing Biden apparently looking confused as he struggled to find the exit from the stage at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.In late September, another incident occurred at a White House event in which the president mistakenly called out for Representative Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car crash in August. In an apparent attempt to control the damage, Biden's press secretary explained that Walorski was "on his mind" because the president "had already planned to welcome the congresswoman's family to the White House."