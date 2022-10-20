© Anadolu Agency



the Mossad cell was involved in spying on important sites, including airports, penetrating "government electronic companies"

Malaysian authorities have secured the release of a Palestinian activist who was kidnapped by agents of the Israeli spy agency over alleged links with the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.According to an Al-Jazeera report,The report said the manon matters related to Hamas and its armed wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.a source with knowledge of the case was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.The Malaysian authorities managed to free the man 24 hours after his abduction in a complex operation that saw the arrest of the kidnappers.The man reportedly left Malaysia days after his release.Malaysian media cited officials as saying that Mossad had recruited a cell of at least 11 Malaysian nationals to track down Palestinian activists.Al Jazeera cited "informed Malaysian sources" as saying that investigations had found thatReporting on the abduction on Monday, the Jerusalem Post said the Israeli military announced during its May 2021 war on Gaza that "its policy was to target Hamas activists anywhere."