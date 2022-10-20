Puppet Masters
Malaysia busts Mossad team, secures release of kidnapped Palestinian activist
Press TV
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 11:25 UTC
According to an Al-Jazeera report, the Palestinian activist, a computer programmer by profession, was kidnapped in Kuala Lumpur on September 28 by Malaysian agents who had been recruited and trained by the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Europe.
The report said the man was interrogated by Mossad officers in Tel Aviv via video conference on matters related to Hamas and its armed wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
"The Israelis wanted to know about his experience in computer application development, Hamas' strength in developing software, members of the Al-Qassam Brigade that he knew and their strengths," a source with knowledge of the case was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.
The Malaysian authorities managed to free the man 24 hours after his abduction in a complex operation that saw the arrest of the kidnappers.
The man reportedly left Malaysia days after his release.
Malaysian media cited officials as saying that Mossad had recruited a cell of at least 11 Malaysian nationals to track down Palestinian activists.
Al Jazeera cited "informed Malaysian sources" as saying that investigations had found that the Mossad cell was involved in spying on important sites, including airports, penetrating "government electronic companies".
In 2018, Mossad was linked to the killing of Palestinian academic, Fadi al-Batsh, in Kuala Lumpur.
Reporting on the abduction on Monday, the Jerusalem Post said the Israeli military announced during its May 2021 war on Gaza that "its policy was to target Hamas activists anywhere."
Malaysia does not have formal ties with Israel and is considered a supporter of the Palestinian people and their cause.
