Society's Child
Fire rips through huge mosque in Indonesia
RT
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 16:08 UTC
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze shortly after 3pm local time, with at least ten fire engines being dispatched to the scene, CNN Indonesia reported. The cause of the fire is thus far unknown, although the Islamic Center was undergoing renovations at the time.
Video footage showed flames and smoke spewing from the mosque's dome immediately before its collapse.
Nobody was injured in the fire or the subsequent collapse, the Jakarta Globe reported. The newspaper added that police investigating the origin of the fire interrogated four contractors working on the building.
The mosque is just one building in the Jakarta Islamic Center complex, which also houses educational, commercial, and research facilities. The mosque's dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the blaze in October 2002 taking five hours to extinguish.
See Also:
Latest News
- Malaysia busts Mossad team, secures release of kidnapped Palestinian activist
- Canadian court upholds suspension of doctor accused of giving COVID vaccine exemption to high-risk patient
- Zelensky fires ambassador after 'kill Russians' remarks
- Putin declares martial law in four former Ukrainian regions as Kiev plans Kherson offensive
- Fire rips through huge mosque in Indonesia
- How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
- Those demonising the unvaccinated need to look in the mirror
- UK's National Grid warns of possible blackouts during 'deepest, darkest winter', BBC prepares secret scripts in event of outages
- Finland's main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
- Of course: Durham loses again in court, Danchenko walks on Russiagate hoax
- 'What are they hiding?': Group sues Biden and National Archives over JFK assassination records
- Saudi prince releases video warning that kingdom will respond to 'challenges' with jihad after Biden threatens them for working with Russia
- Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm - up to 20 inches
- Major flooding strikes Thailand due heavy rain
- Doctor urges Canadian Medical Association to investigate unusual death of 80 doctors since vaccine rollout
- The Leviathan Super Cycle ends; Western leaders pretend they didn't notice
- American officials not invited to upcoming Saudi investment conference
- The Fed's dilemma: 'QT will break something, and no one's talking about it'
- "Operation Lone Star" in Texas seizes enough fentanyl to kill every American
- Hochul accused of rigging NY casino license plan in favor of politically-connected slot parlors
- Malaysia busts Mossad team, secures release of kidnapped Palestinian activist
- Zelensky fires ambassador after 'kill Russians' remarks
- Putin declares martial law in four former Ukrainian regions as Kiev plans Kherson offensive
- Finland's main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
- Of course: Durham loses again in court, Danchenko walks on Russiagate hoax
- 'What are they hiding?': Group sues Biden and National Archives over JFK assassination records
- Saudi prince releases video warning that kingdom will respond to 'challenges' with jihad after Biden threatens them for working with Russia
- The Leviathan Super Cycle ends; Western leaders pretend they didn't notice
- American officials not invited to upcoming Saudi investment conference
- The Fed's dilemma: 'QT will break something, and no one's talking about it'
- "Operation Lone Star" in Texas seizes enough fentanyl to kill every American
- Sorry, the mask slipped: Top EU diplomat apologizes for 'jungle' remarks
- US billionaire proposes peace plan for Ukraine and Russia
- Biden's tech-war against China just went "nuclear"
- The Neocons and the woke left are joining hands and leading us to Woke War III
- Federal Reserve announcement: 6 large banks will participate in pilot climate scenario or social credit system
- DeSantis blasts through fundraising records, outpaces other incumbent governors by long shot
- Tulsi Gabbard urges Democrats to follow her example
- In Danchenko trial, Durham exposes how corrupt FBI framed Trump
- Attacks on Italy's new leader put EU disunity into spotlight
- Canadian court upholds suspension of doctor accused of giving COVID vaccine exemption to high-risk patient
- Fire rips through huge mosque in Indonesia
- Those demonising the unvaccinated need to look in the mirror
- UK's National Grid warns of possible blackouts during 'deepest, darkest winter', BBC prepares secret scripts in event of outages
- Doctor urges Canadian Medical Association to investigate unusual death of 80 doctors since vaccine rollout
- Hochul accused of rigging NY casino license plan in favor of politically-connected slot parlors
- Alleged Mossad agents taken to court in Malaysia after botched operation
- Will the 'virus sceptics' ever accept the evidence that proves them wrong?
- How Biden is hammering your 401k: Soaring inflation has wiped $2.1 trillion - an average of 25% - off American workers' retirement savings
- Police violently crack down on cost-of-living protesters in Paris, France
- Musk claims Russia would use nukes to defend Crimea
- Russian fighter jet crashing into apartment building caught on CCTV
- Damage at nuclear reactor in Finland expected to delay unfinished plants startup
- Enough: Public 'overwhelmingly' wants border wall
- Vague details and theories of Nord Stream attack investigation shared by media
- China to stop supplying LNG to foreign buyers to ensure sufficient supplies for winter
- 4 Algerian migrants arrested for rape and murder of 12-year-old Paris girl found stuffed in suitcase with throat slashed
- Key legal team joins request for Supremes to restore Oregon baker's life
- Energy crisis will breed extremism warns Bavarian president
- 81 percent of Portlanders say 2020 riots destroyed city's image: poll
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
- The board game at the heart of Viking culture
- Neanderthals and Homo sapiens co-existed in France and Spain for at least 1,400 Years
- Historians reveal Israel's use of poison against Palestinians
- The oldest grave in northern Germany 10,500 years old
- A single tiny bead can reveal a global history
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- A pendant with a figure of St. Nicholas found in the ancient church hidden in Turkish lake
- Alhambra's famous golden decor is turning purple and now researchers know why
- Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
- The Bronze Age village buried by the Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius
- Crannogs: DNA points to elites living on Western Europe's neolithic artificial islands
- Stone spheres could be from ancient Greek board game
- Flashback Best of the Web: Reagan Approved Plan to Sabotage Soviets Gas Pipeline In 1982
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- How an obscure intelligence-linked party fixed a second Brexit referendum and torpedoed Corbyn
- How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
- Best of the Web: Mad scientists: New Covid strain with 80% kill rate CREATED by Boston University
- Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
- Fireball from Solar System's edge isn't what astronomers expected
- 30,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered, and rising - ESA
- Soldiers slam Microsoft HoloLens after disastrous test: 'Would have gotten us killed'
- Red Alert: massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
- The era of fast, cheap genome sequencing is here
- The spooky quantum phenomenon you've probably never heard ef
- University engineers claim to have created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
- NASA confirms DART mission impact changed asteroid's motion in space
- Scientists have detected a 'completely unprecedented' burst of energy in space
- Strange ripples have been detected at the edge of the Solar System
- Human Cyborgs are Just the Beginning
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.1
- Underground microbes may have swarmed ancient Mars
- Ultra rare diamond suggests an ocean's worth of water hidden deep within our Earth
- Satellite temperature data show almost all climate model forecasts have been wrong for the last 40 years
- Earth's Moon might have formed in just hours from a shattered mess
- Speeding cloud might have come from recent, nearby supernova
- Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm - up to 20 inches
- Major flooding strikes Thailand due heavy rain
- 'Snow' hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng, South Africa
- 7 BILLION crabs 'disappear' from Bering Straits in last 4 years, industry faces ruin with shortages & price increases already occuring
- Cars get washed away due to heavy rain in the city of Pune, India - 4.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
- Venezuela - Deadly floods strike again in Aragua State
- Best of the Web: Up to 16 inches of early snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
- Signs and Portents:Two-headed Honduran albino milk snake welcomed to the world by a breeder in North Carolina
- 7-month-old child dies after dog attack in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Waterspout formed in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Lightning strike kills more than 50 sheep in Odisha, India
- Ice Age coming: Freak cold to blast US, record-breaking lows expected
- 2 dead, 1 missing in Bali, Indonesia flash floods
- Sri Lanka - 3, dead, 5,000 evacuated after heavy rain and floods - 5 inches of rainfall in 8 hours
- Taiwan reports 268 hazards caused by Typhoon Nesat
- Severe hailstorms strike across Arkansas
- Vietnam - Thousands displaced by further floods after Storm Sonca dumps 549mm (21 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Mexico - 1 dead, hundreds evacuated after Tropical Storm Karl dumps 387mm (15 inches) of rain in 24 hours
- Scientists discover massive recent slowdown in melting of Antarctica 'Doomsday' glacier
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- "Until proven otherwise, it is likely Covid mRNA vaccines played a significant role in all unexplained heart attacks since 2021" - renowned cardiologist
- Paxlovid and heart medications don't interact well
- COVID-19 much less deadly than previously thought, major study finds
- Best of the Web: "The spike in heart attacks has coincided with the vaccinations": An emergency department doctor on what's behind the NHS crisis
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- New study: Eating late increases hunger, decreases calories burned, and changes fat tissue
- UNFORGIVABLE: At least 163 Children dead, 1.2k disabled, 15k hospitalised & 58k injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA according to CDC
- Why did the coronavirus suddenly cause thousands of deaths in spring 2020 when it had been hanging around quietly all winter?
- Government forced to launch investigation into rise in newborn deaths since the COVID vaccine was approved thanks to exclusive investigation carried out by The Exposé
- Three vaccine doses increase infection risk by up to 27%, study finds
- Not a placebo: Scientific evidence exists for homeopathy
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Flashback: Pfizer docs & official real-world data prove COVID vaccines are already causing mass depopulation
- The growing global reliance on antidepressants
- FDA wants to update definition for 'healthy' claims on food labels
- Deadly ebola-like virus SHFV 'poised for spill over' into humans, new study claims
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
Novorossiya
Quote of the Day
Astronomy books and papers far too numerous to cite offer the assurance that 'no one has ever been killed by a meteorite.'
- John S. Lewis
Recent Comments
Thou shall not speak honestly in political circles, dumb idiots. These neo-nazis need to be taught everything don't they. I thought the US...
" Alexander had argued that the physician's right to freedom of expression overrode any rules set by the College on issuing vaccine exemptions,...
Lol - Why are they both hiding their hands ? [Link] 💩🎪🤡
Lol - Risible of course What a Goat Rope Circus Act 💩🎪🤡🤮 They warned: "If Crimea becomes independent, Ukraine's ability to control the Black Sea...
What goes around comes around.
Comment: See also: