A HUGE structure fire has reportedly broken out near Eram Park Lake in Tehran, Iran on Friday, October 7.Videos circulating on social media show the extent of the HUGE fire near Eram Park Lake in Tehran, Iran, which isThe video, shared by Twitter user @Vahid, has since gone viral having been shared over 300 times.The caption reads: Video received from " ⁧‫#آتش سوزی‬⁩ in Lake Eram."People commented on the shocking footage., now I understand where it is burning and what kind of smoke can be seen from the window."Another wrote:According to Mashreq report , Maleki, the spokesman of, and accordingly, a lot of smoke-filled that area."Immediately, two stations were sent to the scene of the accident and the fire has been extinguished. This building is not located in the traffic area of ​​citizens and fortunately, no one was injured."As noted, distressing footage emerged of a huge fire at the high-rise Telecom building in Changsha, China on Friday, September 16.