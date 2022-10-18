Puppet Masters
Russian comedy duo pranks Ukraine official into criticizing Turkish-made Bayraktar drones
RT
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 15:49 UTC
Turkish-made Bayraktar drones have no combat effectiveness due to their extreme vulnerability to air defense systems, Ukrainian official Sergey Pashinsky said in a mock interview with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.
Pashinsky thought he was speaking to former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. During the call he apparently admitted that "there is more PR and corruption in Bayraktar than combat use," according to a video published by the duo on their Telegram channel which appears to have been recorded sometime earlier this month.
"I was personally against it, because they are extremely vulnerable to air defense systems," Pashinsky said, adding that Ukraine had a lot of Bayraktars before fighting broke out and that "they were all shot down within a week."
He further explained that the drone is "not a self-sufficient weapon" it cannot work by itself as it "gets shot down by air defense systems in a flash and has no combat effectiveness at all."
The official noted, however, that they can be used in tandem with anti-radar missiles which have been supplied to Kiev by the US and that "if not for the HIMARS and HARM systems, there would be no more Bayraktars in Ukraine."
Ukraine previously announced it intends to carry on with its plan to open a Bayraktar manufacturing facility in collaboration with the Ankara-based producer Baykar. That's after Türkiye gave several drones to Kiev earlier this year.
In another excerpt from Pashinsky's interview with Vovan and Lexus published last week, but apparently recorded before October 8, the official also admitted that Kiev coordinates its military operations with Washington and stated that "as soon as you tell me that the US approves the destruction of the Crimean Bridge, things can move forward," adding that "I only need a verbal confirmation."
- 4 Algerian migrants arrested for rape and murder of 12-year-old Paris girl found stuffed in suitcase with throat slashed
- Ex-Russian leader issues warning to Israel
- Russian comedy duo pranks Ukraine official into criticizing Turkish-made Bayraktar drones
- Former ambassador to Moscow: US should not listen to Kiev
- Global finance elites are planning CBDC social credit scores
- The Heritage Foundation ranks US military as 'weak' for first time
- Key legal team joins request for Supremes to restore Oregon baker's life
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Why the US must press for a ceasefire in Ukraine
- Venezuela - Deadly floods strike again in Aragua State
- Best of the Web: Up to 16 inches of early snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
- Signs and Portents:Two-headed Honduran albino milk snake welcomed to the world by a breeder in North Carolina
- Energy crisis will breed extremism warns Bavarian president
- 7-month-old child dies after dog attack in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Waterspout formed in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- 81 percent of Portlanders say 2020 riots destroyed city's image: poll
- Lightning strike kills more than 50 sheep in Odisha, India
- COVID-19 much less deadly than previously thought, major study finds
- Russia responds to UN official's rape claims
- Teacher sues school over 'harmful' transgender policies - Sunday Times
Comment: Vovan and Lexus are on a roll.