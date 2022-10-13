© FSB



"The investigation continues. All organizers and accomplices in the crime, including foreign citizens, will be held accountable."

Russia's domestic security service, the FSB, has announced arrests over the attack on the Crimean Bridge. It has also revealed details of the alleged Ukrainian terrorist plot, including its mastermind.The agency accused thewhich damaged the strategic structure last Saturday. It claimed thatRussia has identifiedin the plot and has arrested eight of them, the FSB said.The FSB claimed that the deadly cargo came from the Ukrainian city of Odessa.which were shipped on pallets and weighed 22,770 kg, the statement said.Investigators saida country which has a free trade agreement and a relaxed customs regime with Russia.according to the timeline.The transportation paperwork identifiedaccording to the Russian agency. But the set of documents was only the latest of several used to disguise the movement of the cargo, it added.the FSB claimed. He used an anonymous 'virtual' phone number for communication as well as a second regular mobile number, linked to a Ukrainian citizen, it revealed. According to the Russian agency:A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence told the media that the FSB was a "fake structure," and that the report was unworthy of comment.At least three people died in the bombing of the bridge, including the truck driver.The blast also damaged the road section of the bridge and set on fire oil tanks on the parallel railroad line.Kiev stopped short of officially claiming responsibility for the explosion, but many Ukrainian officials cheered the attack in various ways. The national postal service even announced a special stamp dedicated to the incident and had a large copy installed in Kiev for people to take selfies in front of.Aleksey Danilov, the secretary of the Ukrainian national security council, posted images of the explosion next to Marilyn Monroe's iconic performance of 'Happy birthday to you' for US President John F Kennedy. The explosion happened a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 70th birthday.This week, Moscow retaliated to the attack and other alleged Ukrainian plots against Russian infrastructure by launching dozens of missiles on key Ukrainian energy sites. Kiev reported on Tuesday that 23 people were killed and over 100 injured in the barrage.