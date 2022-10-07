Farmers even sprayed manure at a local town hall, see the video of that below.
Despite all of these protests, they are now talking about state forced buyouts of 500-600 farms as early as within the next year. In other words, the state could be forcing farmers to sell their land to the state.
Farmers are now warning that more protests will take place if the government goes ahead with plans to force hundreds of farmers to sell their land to the state.
This is insane.
The government appointed mediator, Johan Remkes, says that the government should focus on forced buyouts of large nitrogen emitters near vulnerable nature areas, claiming that there is no other way to meet the target of cutting nitrogen emissions by 50% before 2030.
Wait a minute, 2030? Why exactly that year? Couldn't possibly have anything to do with the UN Agenda 2030?
I just wrote an extensive article talking about Agenda 2030 and a major point of importance there is "climate action". Hmm. Johan Remkes said:
"There are no longer any good routes available for the short-term approach...The least bad route is a targeted closure of 500 to 600 peak polluters within a year."Farmers are saying that forced buyouts are "unacceptable". "Forced purchase of peak emitters is an absolute no-go for us" said Mark van der Oever of the Farmers Defence Force. And farmers are talking about more protests if these plans go ahead.
Oh, your farmland has been owned by your family for generations? Sorry, the state will be taking it now and your business and livelihood will be taken from you.
You know who else seized farmers land? There was this guy called Mao who had the Communist idea of taking the land from the people. There were also these Communists in the Soviet Union who had a similar idea, and we all know how that turned out. Not very good at all.
And this is all happening under the excuse of meeting new climate goals. I have said this before and I will say it again. It is called Climate Communism.
We are in the middle of massive inflation on food prices and an energy crisis. So what does the state do? They want to force farmers to shut down in order to meet climate goals. You literally cannot make this up. We are living in clown land.
Naturally this is barely making the news in the rest of the world, so please make sure to share this article everywhere!
