© Twitter (L), TT Weather Centre (R)



Residents of Tobago and north-east Trinidad are facing the full brunt of thundershowers associated with a fast-approaching tropical wave.As the system moves over the islands, gusty winds are also being reported.There have been reports of incessant flooding, landslides, marooned vehicles, traffic as well as power outages in Roxborough and Mt St George, Tobago. This was reported extensively by the TT Weather Centre.Motorists, pedestrians and homeowners are once again being urged against venturing into flood waters.Meanwhile, the areas that have been affected thus far are as follows:UWI St Augustine CampusSt Augustine Main RoadTunapuna Road, TunapunaAroucaTacariguaEastbound lanes of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, PaseaEastbound lanes of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway before Trincity (impassable due to flooding)Macoya Road near the Center of ExcellenceArima Old Road (impassable due to flooding)Eastern Main Road, Sangre GrandeNorth Eastern College in Sangre GrandeToco Main Road near Balandra (impassable due to landslide)Caroni Savannah Road near the Caroni Cremation SiteEastern Main Road near Carib Brewery, Champs FleursEl Socorro near Courts Megastore off the Churchill Roosevelt HighwayEdinburgh 500, Chaguanas