looding in Trinidad courtesy the ODPM (L), car drives through floods near UWI St Augustine's Campus (R).
© Twitter (L), TT Weather Centre (R)
Residents of Tobago and north-east Trinidad are facing the full brunt of thundershowers associated with a fast-approaching tropical wave.

Violent rainfall started at midnight, five hours earlier than was previously advised by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) when its Adverse Weather Alert - Yellow Level was issued.

As the system moves over the islands, gusty winds are also being reported.



There have been reports of incessant flooding, landslides, marooned vehicles, traffic as well as power outages in Roxborough and Mt St George, Tobago. This was reported extensively by the TT Weather Centre.

Motorists, pedestrians and homeowners are once again being urged against venturing into flood waters.

Meanwhile, the areas that have been affected thus far are as follows:

UWI St Augustine Campus
St Augustine Main Road
Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna
Arouca
Tacarigua
Eastbound lanes of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Pasea
Eastbound lanes of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway before Trincity (impassable due to flooding)
Macoya Road near the Center of Excellence
Arima Old Road (impassable due to flooding)
Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande
North Eastern College in Sangre Grande
Toco Main Road near Balandra (impassable due to landslide)
Caroni Savannah Road near the Caroni Cremation Site
Eastern Main Road near Carib Brewery, Champs Fleurs
El Socorro near Courts Megastore off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway
Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas