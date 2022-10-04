© REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw



LESS EFFICIENT, MORE POLLUTING

to heat their homes, are turning to more traditional heating methods as cold weather reaches the Netherlands.Sales of coal, wood and pellets for heating stoves have jumped as consumers seek cheaper energy alternatives to counter sky-rocketing gas bills in the wake of the war in Ukraine.Customers visiting the warehouse of coal merchant Wim van Beek in the central Dutch town of Veenendaal this week were primarily looking to trim spending on heating, the merchant told Reuters.They were alsoPresident Vladimir Putin, he said, adding that sales volumes were as high as in the 1980s.Customers were driven by the belief thatThen if Putin goes nuts or three more gas pipelines get sabotaged, I have my heating sorted", Van Beek said.Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were hit by leaks this week.European leaders and Moscow say they cannot rule out sabotage as a cause of the damage.Energy companies in the Netherlands are starting to pass soaring costs on to consumers,said Suzanne Bakker of Passion for Pellets, which sells a range of different wood-burning furnaces.Coal and wood burning is up to 90% less efficient than gas, more environmentally damaging and poses a greater health risk than gas-powered central heating systems, studies have shows.A 2019 report by Dutch scientists for the Flanders Environment Agency (VMM) in neighbouring Belgium found that an open fireplace leads to environmental costs 250 times higher than those for modern gas-fired central heating. Even new wood-burning systems have five to 12 times greater environmental costs than gas-fired units, it found.However, environmental and health concerns are falling by the wayside as people grapple with soaring energy bills."Gas prices are up so much and you have try and save some money somewhere," said Wim Lobbe, 73, as he loaded three 75-kilogram bags of coal into the trunk of his electric car.Lobbe said he uses the coal to supplement his wood-burning stove as"Maybe this way I will have some wood left over for next year," he said.